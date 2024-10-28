Tottenham are set to demand a massive fee should clubs want to take one of their star men out of north London any time soon, according to a fresh report.

Tottenham's strong run ended by Crystal Palace

A 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace ended Tottenham's impressive recent run of form under Ange Postecoglou and brought the Lilywhites firmly back down to earth. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored what proved the decisive goal fifteen minutes before half time to hand Crystal Palace a first win of the season, and leaving Tottenham ruing missed opportunities.

It was their fourth loss of the season in the Premier League, the same number of wins they have achieved, and leaves them five points outside the top four spots as things stand back in eighth place.

"It was a game which turned into, and it didn’t surprise me, a bit of a battle. Lots of stop, starting and standing around. We didn’t deal with that really well at all. We didn’t get to grips with just the nature of what was transpiring out there. It turned into a bit of a battle. They dealt with it better than we did", Postecoglou explained after the game.

"I just felt when we had control of things, we could have dealt with it better. We ended up doing silly things, giving away silly fouls and losing our composure, which just adds to that sort of game when you can't get any traction. So I think we directed our frustration in the wrong way rather than dealing with like we should have", he added.

Despite the defeat, it has been a bright start to the season for some in Tottenham colours, and that has attracted unwanted attention.

Tottenham slap hefty price tag on defender

Now, it has emerged that Spurs are ready to put off potential suitors for defender Pedro Porro by demanding a record fee to let him leave. The Spaniard has reportedly caught the eye of both Real Madrid and former club Manchester City as the two European giants look to make changes at right-back.

He has impressed in Tottenham colours, and Ange Postecoglou hailed him "outstanding" at the end of his first season in charge in north London.

And Spurs are now ready to ward off suitors with a hefty price tag. That is according to reports in Spain, who claim that Spurs will not entertain offers of less than £60m to part ways with the defender, who still has three and a half years left to run on his £85,000 a week deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Should any club match that, it would be a record sale for a defender leaving north London, with the current record standing at the £45m they received to sell Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

Tottenham's record defender sales Player Fee Kyle Walker €52.7m Kieran Trippier €22m Kevin Wimmer €19.4m Emerson Royal €15m Juan Foyth €15m

Could Manchester City repeat the trick to try and land Walker's replacement or will Real Madrid stump up the cash? Spurs fans will certainly hope not.