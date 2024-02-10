Tottenham are apparently prepared to back manager Ange Postecoglou with a summer bid to sign one club's £79 million midfielder.

Successful January highlights positive Spurs future

Over the January transfer window, Spurs were widely praised for their conduct after they reportedly beat European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Barcelona to the signings of Radu Dragusin and Lucas Bergvall respectively.

The north Londoners' signing of RB Leipzig ace Timo Werner on loan also saw them usurp the likes of Man United, as they apparently fended off some elite competition for Postecoglou's winter transfer targets.

"Levy famously acknowledged in 2021 that Spurs had “lost sight of our DNA” and reverting to a youth-orientated recruitment strategy has helped them rediscover it. In Postecoglou and Lange, he seems to have entrusted the right people to oversee an overdue rebuild," wrote inews journalist Oliver Young-Myles recently.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Radu Dragusin Arrival Lucas Bergvall Arrival Timo Werner Arrival Djed Spence Exit (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan)

"Spurs also managed to shift high-earning squad players, albeit without receiving fees. Hugo Lloris departed for LAFC and Eric Dier moved to Bayern, with numerous others heading out on loan. There is a freshness to the squad with Son Heung-min and Ben Davies the last remaining links to the Pochettino era."

It was indeed a successful few weeks for Spurs, with deadwood shifted and quality players brought in to shore up key areas. Recent reports suggest technical director Johan Lange and co are already planning their next moves for the summer, with FA registered intermediary and insider Paul O'Keefe having claimed Barcelona star Raphinha is among the targets.

The Brazilian, who's made 15 La Liga appearances this season, scoring three goals and assisting five others, is apparently enticing those at Hotspur Way.

Tottenham willing to bid for Raphinha

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, and journalist Luis Miguelsanz, Tottenham would be willing to bid for Raphinha this summer, but face competition from Chelsea and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

While the player himself isn't exactly pushing for an exit, Barca need to make sales due to their financial situation, and the former Leeds midfielder is a prime candidate to balance the Camp Nou books.

Some reports claim Barca value him as highly as £79 million (Sport via Forbes), but perhaps the Spanish side's need to agree to exits could force them into a discounted price. In any case, the 27-year-old's proven English top-flight quality, which was on full display at Leeds, could make this potential move a pretty promising one.

"He’s a magician," said winger Daniel James in an interview with FIFA (via Leeds Live).

"He’s always been a great player – I played against him at United and he was always great – but he’s improved so much. He fully deserved his Brazilian call-up and I think since he got it, he’s pushed on even more, he’s even more confident. He can do absolutely anything on the pitch. It’s great playing with him."