Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou could be without an "exciting" player for nearly two months after an injury, which would come as a real blow for the Australian as he seeks to deliver on his promise of silverware.

Postecoglou promises Spurs supporters silverware this season

The 59-year-old, speaking to the press back in August, claimed that he "usually" wins a trophy in his second season in charge - inadvertently pledging to end Spurs' 16-year wait for silverware this campaign.

It was a bold statement by Postecoglou, considering the pressure that comes with a public message of that nature, but it perhaps also displays a real confidence in his own ability to bring success back to N17.

"Usually, in my second season, I win things. That's the whole idea," said Postecoglou on ending Tottenham's trophy drought, in an interview with Sky Sports.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Brighton vs Tottenham October 6 Tottenham vs West Ham October 19 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham October 27 Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10

"First year is about establishing principles and creating a foundation. Hopefully, the second year is going on to win things. Of course, it's easier said than done, particularly in the Premier League and the competition we're in. That's always the way I've looked at it, is that the second year you should be in a position where you can push on, depending on how the first year has gone."

Postecoglou did get some stick for this, but the former Celtic boss later doubled down on his statement after a defeat to Arsenal in the North London Derby. Indeed, Postecoglou then claimed he "always" wins things in his second year in another show of faith in both this team and his ability as manager.

Spurs have gone on a run of four consecutive wins in all competitions since losing 1-0 to Arsenal. Victories over Coventry City, Brentford, Qarabag and Man United have swung the momentum back in Postecoglou's favour, and he has the chance to make it five as his side travel to take on Ferencvaros in the Europa League tonight.

They've also done well without some key senior players, with Richarlison out injured recently. Unfortunately, though, both Son Heung-min and Destiny Udogie will miss Ferencvaros through injury too, and a concerning update has come to light on winger Wilson Odobert.

Wilson Odobert could be out for nearly two months at Tottenham

According to club insider Paul O'Keefe, taking to X, it is believed Odobert could be out for over six weeks at Tottenham - following a hamstring problem he sustained during Spurs' dramatic EFL Cup win over Coventry.

Odobert, signed from Burnley in a deal worth £25 million, was forced off after 18 minutes against Coventry - and was given the nod to start two Premier League games by Postecoglou before his forced absence.

The 19-year-old Frenchman will be desperate to come back as soon as possible, as will Postecoglou, who called Odobert an "exciting" new arrival.

“Well, what you saw out there," said Postecoglou on Odobert's signing.

“It's just really exciting. I was excited by the way he went about things. He always wants to take his opponent on, you know, even if he hasn't been successful, he goes at him again and this is a 19-year-old playing for his new club in front of 60,000 people, and just played football the way he wants to play it, and I love that about him.

“He got tired in the second-half, but it’s really exciting for us that another young player comes in that is going to make us a better team.”