Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have their eyes on a "special" centre-back alongside the heavily linked Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Postecoglou makes defender admission ahead of January

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has brought attention to the club's lack of centre-back depth on more than one occasion over the last month. The Australian's currently bereft of star options behind favoured pairing Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, with the former still out injured due to a hamstring problem.

Makeshift centre-back Ben Davies has partnered Romero to great effect at the heart of Postecoglou's defence in recent weeks, as Spurs win three of their last three Premier League games.

However, just one or two more defensive injuries could put Tottenham in a very precarious situation. Postecoglou expressed his desire to sign a centre-back at Spurs earlier this month, but also explained to Sky that whoever comes in must be the perfect fit.

"When you think about it, we let Davinson Sanchez go after the [summer] window closed," said Postecoglou on Tottenham signing a new defender.

"We kind of knew we were taking a bit of a risk; we couldn't get the extra centre-back that we were trying to get in, and for the early part of the year that was fine.

"But once we lost Micky [van de Ven], and Eric Dier's had some issues as well, we don't have another centre-back. Young Ash Phillips had just joined the club, so it's fair to say that we can't run the risk of that happening again, so that's obviously a priority for us in January.

"But again, we've got to get the right person. It's not just about bringing another body in, it's about getting the right one in and hopefully that'll happen."

In terms of named targets, one player they're already moving for is Todibo. The 23-year-old, according to reliable media sources, has held talks over joining Tottenham with the January window just days away from opening.

Tottenham eyeing Tosin move ahead of January

However, while Spurs are seriously pushing ahead for Todibo, the Frenchman is by no means the only option on Postecoglou's radar Indeed, Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is another defender very much liked by Spurs.

Journalist Rudy Galetti, taking to X, says Tottenham are "working" and have eyes on Tosin alongside Todibo. The Englishman has started to feature more under Marco Silva recently whilst also impressing, and his contract is set to expire in the summer as things stand.

Proven in the Premier League and a potentially cheaper option, the 26-year-old has also been called a "special player" by his manager.