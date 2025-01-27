With the January transfer window ticking away and Dominic Solanke sidelined, Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly working on a deal to sign a forward who has already impressed their scouts.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites have welcomed just one fresh face in the form of Antonin Kinsky so far this month, and it's that lack of activity which could quickly come back to bite them in the second half of the season.

Ange Postecoglou hasn't shied away from his side's need for reinforcements either, telling reporters as relayed by The Standard last week: "I have daily communication with Johan [Lange, technical director] in particular and he's trying everything he possibly can to get the help we need.

"I don't think I'm stating anything other than the obvious and for me to come here and say something else would be disingenuous: this playing group needs help."

Sat in the depths of the Premier League's bottom half, the rumours have been coming thick and fast as to the reinforcements that the Lilywhites could turn to this month, including Ajax star Brian Brobbey and now one other attacking option.

According to The Boot Room, Tottenham are now working on a deal to sign Hamza Igamane from Rangers this month after scouts were in attendance to watch the forward score a hat-trick against Hibernian earlier this year and then score once more in a 3-0 victory over Aberdeen.

With the forward hitting his best form at the perfect time, Spurs could yet welcome an ideal solution to their attacking problems as Solanke fights back to fitness in the coming weeks.

With just one week left until the transfer window slams shut though, those in North London will have to act quickly if they want to lure Rangers into a January sale and welcome a much-needed fresh face in Postecoglou's frontline.

Tottenham should take a chance on "rough diamond" Igamane

Whilst Igamane is still far from the finished product, there's no doubt that he's shown plenty of potential at Rangers - scoring 13 goals in all competitions which includes his effort against Spurs in the Europa League. Still just 22 years old, Spurs should take a gamble on the young forward who already showed exactly what he can do in front of the travelling Spurs fans earlier this season.

Earning plenty of praise as a result of his form, Rangers boss Philippe Clement told reporters when asked about Igamane, as relayed by The Daily Mail: "I spoke with a lot of people before bringing Hamza in to the club. People in Morocco I knew from before. I’m lucky in that way that people knew him. They said he’s a rough diamond."

That "rough diamond" is now shining brighter than ever and could yet steal the show in North London if Spurs push on and seal Igamane's signature before the deadline this month.