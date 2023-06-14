It's transfer season! With the window now open, Football FanCast has taken a look at some of Tottenham Hotspur's worst transfers under chairman Daniel Levy ahead of their first window under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

5 Jack Clarke (£9.4m)

Although not the most costly, Jack Clarke's transfer from Leeds United to Spurs in 2019 was quite bizarre.

Clarke was a dazzling winger during Marcelo Bielsa's reign at Leeds, and his performances earned him a move to the Premier League at the age of 18.

However, he was loaned straight back to the West Yorkshire club before returning in January, midway through Leeds' Championship-winning campaign.

A series of loans to QPR, Stoke City and Sunderland followed, before the latter club signed Clarke on a permanent deal for an unknown fee.

Now, after making just four appearances during his Spurs career, the 22-year-old is ripping it up in the Championship with the Black Cats, and if reports are to be believed, he is attracting interest from a whole host of Premier League clubs including Everton, Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace.

The Englishman scored nine league goals this past season whilst providing 12 assists and was the joint-top assister in the whole division alongside Coventry forward Viktor Gyökeres.

4 Vincent Janssen (£18.9m)

In search of a reliable and prolific backup for the emerging Harry Kane, Tottenham signed Vincent Janssen from AZ Alkmaar in July 2016.

Off the back of 27 Eredivisie goals in the prior campaign, expectations for the Dutchman were rather high, however, after scoring two league goals during his first season in English football, Tottenham decided to loan their expensive striker to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Four Süper Lig goals and an injury-stricken 2018/19 Premier League campaign saw Janssen finding himself leaving north London on a permanent deal in July 2019, signing for Liga MX side Monterrey, ending a pretty dull spell in England,

3 Giovani Lo Celso (£41.1m)

Giovani Lo Celso initially joined Spurs in 2019 on a season-long loan, but the club were required to pay a loan fee worth £13.7m.

After the completion of a rather underwhelming loan spell, Tottenham forked out a further £27.4m to sign the Argentinian on a permanent deal.

Lo Celso made 84 appearances in total, scoring eight goals, and subsequently got shipped out on two seperate loan deals to Villarreal.

At the time of his move to Spurs, the 42-cap international had a market value of €50m (£42.9m) according to Transfermarkt, but now, almost four years on, his value has been slashed to €18m (£15.4m), despite being in his prime years.

Similarly to Ndombele, Lo Celso is due to report back for pre-season at the club's Enfield-based training ground and could yet have the chance to rewrite his career at Tottenham.

2 Roberto Soldado (£26m)

Roberto Soldado joined the club in 2013 during the relatively short reign of head coach Andre Villas-Boas from La Liga outfit Valencia for what was then a club-record fee.

In the previous season leading up to his mega move, Soldado netted a whopping 30 times - a tally that included four Champions League goals.

However, for whatever reason, his prolific output in front of goal failed to translate to the Premier League, with the Spain international managing just six league goals.

In his final year at Spurs during the 2014/15 campaign, Soldado struck just one league goal and ultimately left the club that summer to return to Spain with Villarreal.

1 Tanguy Ndombele (£53.8m)

Spurs signed Tanguy Ndombele from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon for a club-record fee in the summer of 2019.

At the time of the move, Ndombele was a young, up-and-coming 22-year-old midfielder, seemingly with the world at his feet. Tipped for big things, the Frenchman failed to deliver and subsequently found himself on the bench for much of his Spurs career.

Now, after two loan spells away from the north London club, the 26-year-old is set to return for pre-season training after winning Serie A with Napoli.

Maybe he'll finally repay his substantial price tag by resurrecting his career under newly appointed Spurs boss Postecoglou, but it has not been a fruitful venture thus far.

Hopefully for Levy, Postecoglou won't be making similar mistakes to his predecessors at Hotspur Way.