Journalist Fabrizio Romano have revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are confident that Bayern Munich won't prevent them from landing Julian Nagelsmann.

What's the latest on Julian Nagelsmann and Spurs?

Amid a calamitous few months for the north London outfit, Spurs have sacked Antonio Conte, then interim coach Cristian Stellini, and so will end the season with the caretaker's assistant now calling the shots.

Indeed, Ryan Mason will oversee the final four Premier League games for Tottenham from here on in, while Daniel Levy works behind the scenes to find a long-term replacement.

Nagelsmann appears to be an ideal candidate for the job but there have been some concerns in the media that Bayern Munich might make the deal complicated.

Indeed, as per journalist Christian Falk, the 35-year-old is still technically under contract with the German outfit until 2026, and so Bayern may demand a notable transfer fee to offload the head coach

However, while speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano insisted that Spurs are feeling confident this not being a problem.

He began by saying just how much Nagelsmann is wanted (0:49): “I can add today that Julian Nagelsmann is one of the top top top names in the list of Tottenham so they really want him and they are convinced that Nagelsmann is the perfect man to build something for the long term, to do something similar to what Erik ten Hag is doing this season at Manchester United."

He then added (2:18): “From what I understand also, Bayern are not going to be an issue in this story.

"So it's true that he's under contract with Bayern but Tottenham sources feel that it's not going to be a problem to find an agreement with Bayern.”

Are Bayern still paying Nagelsmann?

That's certainly good news for Spurs fans who want to see Nagelsmann arriving in north London this summer.

However, Romano doesn't say that Bayern will wave any transfer fee, so it's more likely that Spurs are just happy to pay whatever money has been demanded.

According to that report from Falk, Nagelsmann's wages will drop over the coming years if he remains at Bayern. Indeed, he explained: "He’s just allegedly going to get 80% of his €6.7m (£5.9m) salary from this July. From July 2024, it goes down to an estimated 65% and then 50% from July 2025.”

Despite that, Bayern obviously won't want to be paying so much money to a coach they no longer have any need for, so it would make sense for all parties to come to some sort of figure to let the 35-year-old join Tottenham.

And by the sounds of this latest report from Romano, that rough figure may already be known to Levy and co.