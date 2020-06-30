Prenton Park

Key information about Prenton Park

Prenton Park is currently the home of Tranmere Rovers but both Liverpool’s reserve teams and their women’s team are known for using the facilities. The ground was built in 1911 and Rovers moved to it a year later, in 1912, from their old stadium, ‘the old Prenton Park’. Located in Birkenhead on Merseyside, it has a rich history that spans more than 100 years.

Its current capacity stands at 16,789 but has varied over time as well. The pitch’s size is 101m x 64m, without a running track surrounding it and with a Desso pitch surface – a hybrid surface that’s a mix of natural grass and artificial fibres.

The largest-ever recorded attendance was 24,424 for a 1972 FA Cup match against Stoke City.

A history of Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers were formed back in 1884 and have played their football on a ground called Steeles Field. Shortly after buying a new site from Tranmere Rugby Club, they moved to a stadium that was then called Borough Road Enclosure, then renamed to Ravenshaw’s Field and finally to South Road. The name Prenton Park, however, would only be adopted in 1895.

But since the land also had to be used for housing and a school, the club was adamant on moving and taking the name with them, abandoning the ‘old Prenton Park’ to finally settle at the new one in 1912.

Their first game was actually played against Lancaster Town and the stadium had stands, or bleachers as they were called back then, on both sides, a paddock and three open terraces, which was essentially the structure of the stadium until 1994.

In 1958, they added some floodlights with the money gathered by the supporters’ association, which essentially started a series of revamps and upgrades over the years. The old wooden Main Stand was replaced, Denis Howell erecting and opening it at a cost of £80,000, and in 1979, while they also added terracing on the Cowshed and Paddock.

But there were more works over the years with multiple improvements actually driven by the changes in the legislation, and unfortunately for the fans, some of them required a decrease in the capacity as well. Still, 1994 and 1995 brought about the biggest changes to Prenton Park as the stadium finally became an all-seater, developing three new stands – the Borough Road Stand, the Cowshed and the new Kop, eventually increasing the capacity to what it is today.

Liverpool’s reserves and their women’s team moved to the stadium in 2008 and 2018 respectively.

Tickets to watch Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park

All tickets to watch Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park can be bought on the team’s official website and at a pretty affordable price too. Of course, the cost will vary depending on the stand you choose and the age of the buyer with the most expensive ticket being the ‘Gold adult’ in the Main Stand for £39 while the cheapest one for adults is in the Cowshed Stand for £19.

They also offer season tickets but those can only be renewed by the current season ticket holders and the new buyers have to wait for an opening but can also reserve their place on the waiting list by visiting the club’s official website.

