Manchester United could be set for a transfer U-turn as INEOS eye the signing of a player the club have just recently sold, according to a new report. Given the Red Devils' poor start to the campaign, United may be set for a busy January as they continue to be linked with new recruits who they hope will improve the team.

Related Man Utd believe they'll sign £10m-a-year target even if they sack Ten Hag Man Utd have their eye on a player they would like to sign whether Ten Hag stays or leaves.

Man Utd transfer news

United brought in five new players during the summer, but given that there were a lot of departures, there could be room to add one or two more when January arrives. One area they may address is goalkeeper, as while Andre Onana has done very well this season, there is little serious competition behind him.

United have their eye on Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle, as scouts have taken in performances of the shot stopper and left impressed with what they have seen. At 22 years old, United see him as someone who can provide cover and competition for Onana.

Another area that may need addressing at Old Trafford is at left-back, as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia continue to recover from injuries, which means Diogo Dalot has been heavily relied upon to fill the void. So, United are considering their options, and they have an interested in signing Ben Chilwell from Chelsea. The Red Devils have made him their top target, and they believe they can sign him when January arrives.

However, Chilwell is not the only left-back that United are looking at, as they are also considering re-signing a former player.

INEOS may now buy back £5m Alvaro Carreras

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester United are closely monitoring Benfica defender Alvaro Carreras, while Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keen.

The 21-year-old is well known at Old Trafford, as he spent four years with the Premier League side between 2020 and 2024. Carreras joined United from Real Madrid’s youth team but failed to make a first team appearance, spending time on loan at Preston, Granada and Benfica.

The left-back joined the Portuguese side on loan in January this year, and then that deal was made into a permanent switch, as Benfica paid 6 million euros, which is around £5 million. The 21-year-old has cemented himself in the Benfica team, appearing nine times in all competitions this season.

Alvaro Carreras' Benfica stats Apps 25 Goals 1 Assists 1

That hasn’t gone unnoticed, as his performances have caught the eye of the three named teams, with all three sending scouts to watch him in action. United have a buyback clause in his deal that saw him join Benfica, and they will be able to activate that to try and beat Barça and Madrid should they wish to do so, though there seems to be an element of chaos in buying back a player you just sold to fix a position with two injury-prone players.