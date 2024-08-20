After a long but promising preseason, Arsenal finally ignited their Premier League campaign on Saturday afternoon with a professional 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mikel Arteta's side didn't blow the Old Gold away, but aside from some sloppy passes and unpunished mistakes, it was a relatively comfortable victory that should inspire confidence ahead of the much tougher game away to Aston Villa this weekend.

However, something that probably hasn't inspired much confidence in the fanbase this summer has been the club's transfer activity, as the only new addition to the first team thus far has been Italian defender Riccardo Calafirori.

However, based on recent reports, that could be about to change, with the latest star touted for a move to the Emirates, someone who could help unlock Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT, Arsenal are now closing in on the signing of Mikel Merino.

In fact, the report goes a step further, claiming that the deal could be completed within the 'next 24 hours' as they have made 'significant progress' in the negotiations with Real Sociedad.

The story has also revealed that while the Basque club initially held out for a fee in the region of £40m for their star midfielder, the final price is set to be closer to £25m, partly due to his contract expiring in less than 12 months.

It's still a significant amount of money, but given Merino's form last season and over the summer, it's also a fair amount, especially if he can help unlock Odegaard.

How Merino could unlock Odegaard

So, there are three main reasons why Merino could help get more out of Odegaard this season, and the first is simply his defensive work.

The Sociedad ace is likely to come in and play in the left eight role at the Emirates and, alongside Declan Rice, he'll be able to add even more stability and solidity to the Gunners midfield, which should allow the Norwegian genius to focus on the sharp end of the pitch and therefore increase his attacking output.

For example, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and the Europa League, the 28-year-old sits in the top 1% of midfielders for tackles in the attacking third and aerial duels won, the top 6% for ball recoveries, the top 11% for clearances and the top 17% for tackles overall, all per 90.

Moreover, according to Squawka, he was also the only player in Europe's top seven leagues to win over 300 duels last season, winning a grand total of 326, so it's not just aerial duels where he thrives.

Now, these statistics wouldn't be mind-blowing - aside from the duels - compared to an out-and-out defensive midfielder. However, for a central midfielder who is expected to help out in attack as well, they are undeniably impressive.

Merino's 23/24 Appearances 45 Goals 8 Assists 5 Goal Involvements per Match 0.28 All Stats via Transfermarkt

On the topic of attack, he would be useful for the Gunners' captain here too, as in his 45 appearances for La Real last season, the 6 foot 2 "monster", as data analyst Ben Mattinson dubbed him, scored eight goals and provided five assists, which again is quite impressive for a central midfielder.

Moreover, his outstanding ability to win duels should help going forward as well, as it means he'd be an incredible outlet if David Raya wanted to go long from a goal-kick and an equally disruptive presence when opposing keepers try to do the same, getting to the ball first and springing a quick break for someone like Odegaard to get onto.

The final reason the Pamplona-born star could help get more out of the former Real Madrid ace is the simple fact that they have already played together in the past and played well at that.

During his time as a Madrid player, the Gunners' captain spent the 2019/20 season on loan with La Real, where he played in midfield alongside Merino, and it was in this campaign that the Basque club lifted the Copa del Rey for only the third time in their entire history.

This familiarity might only add a tiny bit extra to their game at Arsenal, but in a game of fine margins, that may well be enough.

Ultimately, while it's taking a lifetime for this deal to progress, the Gunners are making an excellent decision to sign Merino this summer, and his impact on the team will surely be significant, especially when it comes to Odegaard.