Manchester United are in the market for new arrivals this window and transfer insider Dean Jones has now given his verdict on links between the Red Devils and one of Europe's finest playmakers.

Manchester United's January window...

January has come at a good time for Erik ten Hag as he looks to give his beleaguered squad a lift following an inconsistent run of form and the Red Devils' support will have an appetite for new arrivals this month.

Manchester United fans may be made to wait on that front, though, owing to football director John Murtough's comments last month suggesting that a quiet few weeks may be in store at Old Trafford.

He stated at a Fans Forum in December: "Looking ahead to the January transfer window, we are not expecting it to be particularly busy. There will always be the possibility of deals around the edges of the squad, particularly in terms of finding opportunities for players who are not playing as much football as they would like."

Reports in the last few days have claimed that Crystal Palace playmaker Michael Olise is on the radar at Old Trafford and could be involved in a swap deal with former England Under-21 international Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who could head to Selhurst Park in a player-plus-cash agreement; nevertheless, this pursuit is more likely to develop in the summer window.

Now, journalist Jones has given his thoughts on an alternative Manchester United target who has been linked with an exciting move to Old Trafford.

Dean Jones reacts to Paulo Dybala rumours

According to reports, Manchester United could look to bring in Roma attacking midfielder Paulo Dybala this window. The Argentina international has a release clause worth just around £10-11 million, which could make him an affordable solution to the Red Devils' lack of a creative spark in the engine room.

Paulo Dybala statistics in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 17 Goals 6 Assists 6 Paulo Dybala in-game statistics - Serie A (WhoScored) Shots per game 2.5 Key passes per game 2.1 Completed dribbles per game 1.2

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones has indicated that Dybala would be a "mouthwatering" signing for Manchester United, and he has gone as far as to label him as "one of the best of his generation" in his position; however, he has also labelled any potential transfer as a "big risk" due to this being another marquee name heading towards the end of their prime.

"We've talked about Dybala coming to the Premier League for years. I resigned myself to the fact that he is never actually going to come last year, yet here we are talking about him again. I just feel like it is a big risk to sign Dybala because there always seems to be something that holds him back from fully fulfilling his potential.

"He is a fantastic footballer - in terms of talent, he is one of the best of his generation - so signing him would be mouthwatering. There is no doubt about it. But Manchester United have signed players like this before, and it hasn't worked out.

"I'd be very careful about targeting somebody like this because the expectations will be so high, and it will be extremely difficult for him to meet them."