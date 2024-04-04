Now near the end of Ange Postecoglou's first season in charge, Tottenham Hotspur can reflect on the positives more than the few negatives, with plenty more to come from the Australian. One forgotten man could be forced to wait another season before playing his part under the Spurs boss, however.

Tottenham transfer news

Credit where it's due, Spurs have backed Postecoglou on the most part since the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer. The likes of James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and Micky van de Ven have all arrived to hand the Lilywhites a welcomed boost this season. Now, in his second summer in charge, Postecoglou could receive similar backing.

It remains to be seen just who will be walking through the door, but reports have at least given those in North London some clues. Players such as Brentford's Ivan Toney and Alexander Isak have both been linked with moves to the Lilywhites ahead of the summer, with a clear emphasis on finally landing an out and out replacement for Kane.

Meanwhile, away from the incomings, Postecoglou could be set to show the door to certain players too, if just on a temporary basis. According to Spanish journalist Uriel Lugt, Alejo Veliz could be heading out on loan once again this summer, having spent the second half of the current campaign on loan at La Liga side Sevilla. This means that the forward could be forced to wait until August 2025 to play for Spurs again after arriving last summer.

The Argentine may at least get his first real taste of Premier League action next season, however, with Bournemouth reportedly attentive to his situation. Given that the Cherries could be forced to replace the Spurs-linked Dominic Solanke this summer, Veliz represents an ideal option. It's certainly a deal that would suit all parties, offering Spurs the chance to see their youngster in regular top flight action.

"Promising" Veliz must have patience

Whilst it's undoubtedly a frustrating wait for his Spurs chance, Veliz must take the mentality that his opportunity will eventually arrive when he is ready. Admittedly, however, his Sevilla loan spell has hardly helped speed things up, having made just three appearances in La Liga and not a single start for the Spanish side.

If it is to be Bournemouth next season, then game time is a must for the 20-year-old, who cannot afford another season away from North London just to sit on the bench. Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig will be among those frustrated by Veliz's lack of opportunities, having detailed his talent before his move to Spurs last summer.

As Spurs look to finally replace Kane this summer, the hope will be that Veliz kicks on away from the club to eventually emerge as a far more ideal candidate to fill the boots of the Lilywhites legend.