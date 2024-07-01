After coming so close to the Premier League title for the second successive season, Arsenal now look to use the transfer window to bring in the players that can hopefully finally take them back to the summit of English football.

Arsenal eye fresh faces this summer

Before the curtain had even drawn on last season, much of the Emirates' faithful already knew that their side needed to sign a striker this summer.

Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres have been the two names linked with a move to North London during the transfer window. The rumours linking the former with a move to the Emirates have cooled in recent weeks however after the Slovenia international signed a new contract at RB Leipzig.

Whilst Sesko looks set to stay this summer, the links with Gyokeres remain intact, with recent reports even suggesting that Arsenal have agreed on an initial £76 million package for the Swedish talisman, that could rise to around £101million with add-ons.

With the Gunners' hunt for a striker well under way, attention has turned towards reinforcements in defence. Italy star Riccardo Calafiori is the name at the top of Mikel Arteta's wishlist although the Bologna man now appears more interested in a reuniuon with Juventus boss Thiago Motta.

In preparation for if they are to lose out on Calafiori, Arsenal are now considering a move for another highly rated centre back who has starred at this summer's Euro 2024 tournament.

Gunners consider move for England star

As reported by Football London, Arsenal are said to be considering a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. The outlet claims that the English centre back is seen as the Gunners' back up option if they are to fail in their pursuit of Calafiori this summer.

Guehi enjoyed something of a breakout season last term, starring as Palace underwent a tactical revolution under new boss Oliver Glasner.

The 23-year-old has taken his domestic form into Euro 2024 with Guehi starting in all of England's games at the competition so far. He even managed to grab himself an assist in Sunday's victory over Slovakia, cementing himself as one of the Three Lions' most consistent performers in the tournament.

It was his performances over the course of last season that saw Guehi earn plaudits from England boss Gareth Southgate. Speaking back in October 2023, the Three Lions' boss waxed lyrical about the defender, telling the press: “Marc is doing really, really well. He’s played with great maturity in the two games last month.

‘He’s a very calm player [and] positionally excellent. [He is] composed with the ball, [has a] very good mentality, so we think he’s developing very well.”

Guehi's zen-like approach to defending makes sense when you understand his influences. The defender spoke on the players he had learned from in a 2023 interview, telling Crystal Palace's club website: “I think Paolo Maldini said something like: ‘If you have to make a tackle, you weren’t in the right position in the first place'".

With the South London outfit slapping a reported £65 million price tag on Guehi this summer, it is clear that the Eagles are not eager to let their player leave. Despite this, the temptation of Champions League football at the Emirates may prove too much when Guehi returns from Germany this month.