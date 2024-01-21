Just like that, Arsenal's mini-crisis is over. The Gunners had been pulled from pillar to post over the first two weeks of the new year but it's amazing what some Dubai sun can do for you, isn't it?

Mikel Arteta's men had scored just one goal in their last three outings and tasted defeat in all of them before taking on a dwindling Crystal Palace team.

Do Arsenal still need a striker in the market? Arguably so, but a 5-0 drubbing over Roy Hodgson's men has settled the anxiety around the Emirates Stadium, pumping fresh belief back into their title challenge.

It was just what the doctor ordered, now it's time to attack the window in earnest.

Top 4 in the PL (as of 1pm GMT Sunday) Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GD 1. Liverpool 20 13 6 1 45 25 2. Man City 20 13 4 3 43 25 3. Arsenal 21 13 4 4 43 22 4. Aston Villa 21 13 4 4 43 16

Arsenal's current transfer plans

The fact of the matter is that Arsenal will struggle to sign players this month. There's been little movement on that front during the opening weeks of the window and money is tight, largely due to financial fair play restrictions.

Their foremost target, allegedly anyway, is Ivan Toney who returned to action with a goal against Nottingham Forest on Saturday after sitting out the entirety of the campaign to date having been banned for betting offences.

However, the latest on him is that Brentford reportedly won't accept anything less than their £80m valuation being met. As a result, any forthcoming move will have to wait until the summer.

Movement could be made on a midfielder, although it will depend on the price. Financially challenged Everton have seen £60m Belgium talent Amadou Onana targeted by Arsenal but again that is a difficult price to pay without sales this month. It perhaps explains slightly cheaper links to Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

According to reports in Spain, via Football 365, Arsenal have now leapt into pole position to sign the Spanish midfielder with it being stated that he has 'picked' the Gunners as his next club after rejecting interest from Barcelona.

Valued at £51m courtesy of a release clause, yet again that move may have to wait until the summer. Still, he'd be worth waiting for. Just imagine the link-up with a certain Declan Rice.

How Martin Zubimendi compares to Declan Rice

Rice has been nothing short of outstanding since moving to the Emirates in a mega £105m switch. Late goals against Luton Town and Manchester United have seen him go down a hero already and if such an expensive transfer could ever be seen as a bargain, the former West Ham skipper has ensured that.

However, he is lacking a partner at the moment to really elevate his game. Thomas Partey has spent the vast majority of the campaign on the treatment table, totally redundant in Arsenal's title challenge while Kai Havertz has struggled to acclimatise in that 'left 8' role that Granit Xhaka made his own last season.

It took until November for the German to finally score from open play and even if he did then bag four goals in quick succession, still doesn't look totally settled.

As a result, Zubimendi could be some much-needed added steel and glue in the middle of the park for Arsenal.

Described as one of "the best midfielders in the world" alongside Rodri by Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, the Sociedad sensation could be the man who supercharges Rice and lets him play slightly further forward.

Zubimendi is a defensive midfielder by trade and would offer some added protection. Just look at how he compares to Arsenal's record signing.

Martin Zubimendi vs Declan Rice: 2023/24 Season Stat (per 90 mins) Zubimendi Rice Goals 0.21 0.15 Assists 0.05 0.10 Pass Success 85% 91% Key Passes 0.48 0.79 Progressive Passes 4.60 9.21 Shot-creating Actions 1.75 2.03 Tackles 1.80 2.13 Interceptions 1.22 1.53 Carries 31.1 54.5 Aerial battles won 1.64 1.04 Ball Recoveries 5.82 5.15 Stats via FBRef.

So, while Rice is evidently a bigger all-round package, what this shows is how beautifully well the two players complement each other.

Here we're talking about Zubimendi being the sitter while Rice is given the freedom to play in a more advanced role. This would suit him perfectly, being the more creative of the two. The Englishman plays more key passes, registers a higher number of shot-creating actions and is more progressive.

Arsenal's midfield target, however, could reign supreme in that deeper position, making more ball recoveries and winning more aerials, while he's not a great deal far behind Rice when it comes to tackling metrics.

All season long Arteta has craved the ideal partner to supercharge Rice; this could well be the move to ensure that happens.