Whilst much of Arsenal's focus lies on the latter stages of domestic and European competitions, one eye has turned to the summer with the Gunners tabling an early offer for an in-demand youngster.

Gunners braced for big summer signings

It appears that the huge fees that Arsenal spent on the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are just the tip of the iceberg as Edu Gaspar looks set for another big summer in charge of the Premier League side's transfer operations.

Top of Arsenal's list is a new striker with Ivan Toney long thought to be the Gunners' top target up front. Joining the Brentford talisman on the shortlist is ex-Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres. Currently at Sporting, the Swedish striker has 36 goals in just 39 appearances this season.

The Gunners also appear in the hunt for defensive reinforcements with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi a potential target for Mikel Arteta's side. With Stan Kroenke clearly not afraid of opening his chequebook this summer, Arsenal have now made an approach for one of Europe's most highly rated talents.

Arsenal set to negotiate for Diomande deal

Translated by Sport Witness, news out of Portugal is suggesting that Arsenal are set to open negotiations for Sporting's Ousmane Diomande after making an opening bid matching the one made by Chelsea - around €60m (£51.5m).

The outlet claims that the Gunners "have informed both the Ivory Coast international’s agent and Sporting directors that they will start negotiations for his signing", hoping to find a middle ground between that opening bid and his €80m (£68.5m) release clause.

Arsenal have reportedly been keeping tabs on the 20-year-old centre back for some time and even went as far as to make contact with Diomande's family over a potential move to the Emirates earlier this year.

Osumane Diomande Primeira Liga Stats 2023/24 Total per 90 Rank vs centre backs in comparable leagues Shots 0.71 74th percentile Assists 0.05 81st percentile Tackles 1.81 74th percentile Passes Attempted 73.94 96th percentile Progressive Passes 5.37 94th percentile

Owing to the fact that Sporting sit top of the table and concede an average of one goal a game, Diomande's defensive stats do not show the full picture of his talent, as he rarely has much work to do at the back. The area of the stats sheet where the Ivorian shines is in his passing numbers, with the player highly adept with the ball at his feet.

It was this comfort on the ball that led to scout Jacek Kulig dubbing the 20-year-old as an "elite talent", that "will play for the best teams in the world".