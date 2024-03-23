Whilst the attention of much of the Arsenal fanbase will be on the Premier League title race and upcoming Champions League quarter-finals, it appears that negotiations to keep a star player at the club have ground to a halt.

Arsenal braced for busy summer

Stan Kroenke looks set to give heavy backing to Mikel Arteta in the transfer market as the Gunners look to consolidate their recent successes. The big money spent on the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz looks set to continue as Arsenal look to build a squad capable of challenging the likes of Man City and Liverpool.

The most prominent link ahead of the summer has been Arsenal's interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The 28-year-old has scored four goals in ten Premier League appearances since returning from a long-term suspension. Also on the Gunners' radar have been midfield reinforcements, with Arsenal reportedly interested in moves for Weston McKennie and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

With the middle of the park an area of the pitch that Arsenal are eager to strengthen, reports of a midfielder edging closer to leaving the club may come as a shock to the Gunners faithful.

Arsenal stop talks over new deal for Jorginho

As relayed by Sport Witness, the Italian press is claiming that negotiations over a new deal for Arsenal midfielder Jorginho have come to a stop. The Italian midfielder had supposedly been offered a new deal until 2025 with a club option of a further year, with his current contract set to expire this summer.

Jorginho-martinelli-arsenal

The outlet states that "having officially started talks to renew the player’s contract, it’s claimed Arsenal have ‘suddenly stopped’ negotiations," with no clear reason as to why. This development will be music to the ears of Juventus, who have held a long-standing interest in the former Napoli man and are reportedly "waiting for the right moment to present a proposal for the player".

Jorginho has become a surprise success in north Londonm with the 32-year-old joining the Gunners in a £12m move from rivals Chelsea. After being deemed 'too old' for the Premier League by the Blues, the Italian has become a vital part of Arteta's side as they push for the Premier League title.

As a result of Thomas Partey's struggles with injury this season, Jorginho has often been required to step up for his side and start games, a duty he has fulfilled with aplomb. Particular highlights from this campaign have been the midfielder's performances against Liverpool and Newcastle, both of which saw the Italian earn the Man of the Match award.

Speaking after the Newcastle win back in February, Arteta was quick to praise Jorginho, telling the press:

"He’s a top player, especially when the opponents have certain behaviours or [a] certain setup. The way I can imagine the game, he is going to have a big impact. He is certainly [world-class]."

Currently on a reasonably modest £110,000-per-week salary, it should not be a question of finances when it comes to renewing the Italian's deal. Overall, failing to tie Jorginho down to a new contract would see them lose out on an experienced head still capable of putting in quality performances.