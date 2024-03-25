As Aston Villa prepare for the potential of Champions League football next season, Unai Emery's men have already lined up an experienced defender to join the ranks this summer.

Villa excel in spite of crisis in defence

Despite currently sitting fourth in the Premier League table, Villa have not been without their fair share of struggles this season. The Midlands outfit have been without a number of their key players for much of the season and have had to adapt as a result.

Tyrone Mings was Villa's first casualty of the season with the 31-year-old stretchered off during the Villans' opening match against Newcastle. It transpired that the defender had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that means that he will not return until pre-season at the earliest.

Mings' usual partner in the centre of defence, Ezri Konsa, has also suffered injuries of his own, with the Englishman spraining his knee in February, only just returning in recent weeks. Konsa spent much of his time on the treatment table at Villa Park joined by Pau Torres. The Spanish centre back missed the first month of 2024 due to injury and has only managed to return to regular action in recent weeks.

With the clear issues plaguing Villa's defence in mind, it is clear as to why Emery is now eyeing up a move for a seasoned European defender.

Hermoso to say "goodbye" to Madrid this summer

As first reported by Sport Witness, it is claimed that Aston Villa are set to open negotiations for Spanish defender Mario Hermoso. The Villans have boasted a long-standing interest in bringing the 28-year-old to the West Midlands with the side intending to open negotiations with the central defender very soon.

This latest development suggests that Hermoso has decided on his future, with the player reportedly "set to say goodbye" to the Spanish capital this summer. The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has attracted suitors from across Europe.

Joining Villa in the pursuit for Hermoso are Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan, however previous reports suggest that Unai Emery's side are leading the charge to secure his services. With Villa looking set to compete in the continent's premier competition for the first time in over four decades, bringing a man who has made 28 Champions League appearances would be far from the worst idea.

If Villa can tempt Hermoso to move this summer it would represent a major coup for the Midlands outfit. Not only would Villa be acquiring a player with bags of experience at the highest level, but they would also possess a defender that slots into Emery's style of play with ease.

Mario Hermoso La Liga Stats 2023/24 Total per 90 Ranks vs centre backs in comparable leagues Shots 0.66 74th percentile Progressive Carries 1.20 89th percentile Passes Attempted 70.06 87th percentile Successful Take-ons 0.44 87th percentile Progressive Passes 6.43 96th percentile Tackles 1.68 77th percentile

As shown in the table above, Hermoso is a central defender who is as comfortable starting attacks as he is stopping them. In a modern game in which the top sides rely heavily on having defenders who can carry and progress the ball, you would find few better options than the Atletico Madrid man.

With Villa's transfer spending potentially hamstrung by financial fair play regulations, bringing in a defender of Hermoso's quality for free would be an incredible bit of business for NSWE.