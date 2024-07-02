Despite falling to the third tier last season, Birmingham City look to have no interest in restricting themselves to the League One market as they eye a move for a player with no shortage of European pedigree.

Relegation won't stop Blues spending spree

Seemingly undeterred by the division they now find themselves in, the Blues have been active in the transfer market this summer, making a number of high-profile moves.

A fresh face between the sticks was clearly high on the list of priorities for the higher ups at St Andrews with both Hull City shot stopper Ryan Allsop and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell moving to the Midlands in the early passages of the summer.

The Blues have also been linked with a number of outfield players who could make the move to St Andrews during the window. Sparta Rotterdam centre-back Mike Eerdhuijzen is one name that has been doing the rounds, alongside Brighton want-away Marc Leonard.

With Birmingham clearly far from finished in the transfer window, the Blues are now linked with a move for another player with no shortage of top level experience.

Birmingham set to go for Goldson this summer

As first reported by the Scottish Sun, Birmingham are targeting a move for Rangers defender Connor Goldson this summer. The 31-year-old central defender grew up in nearby Wolverhampton and could be tempted by a move back to the Midlands during the transfer window.

Goldson first arrived at the Ibrox outfit in a £3million transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion back in 2018. Since touching down in Glasgow, the defender has gone on to make 309 appearances for Rangers playing every game of their title winning season back in 2021.

It was during this triumphant campaign that Goldson received the plaudits of then Rangers boss Steven Gerrard who said of the defender: “Connor has been an absolute mountain for this team, a warrior.

“He has had a lot of stick over the years, wrongly in my opinion. But he has continued to improve and strive to improve from a personal point of view."

Signed under Gerrard's tenure, Goldson has struggled for form following the Englishman's departure for Aston Villa in 2021. With current boss Philippe Clement looking to stamp his authority on his side this summer, it is likely that Goldson could be shown the door to make way for new signings.

A report back in June even linked Goldson with a move to Gerrard's current club Al-Ettifaq. The Saudi Arabian outfit were said to be preparing a bid for Goldson alongside his Rangers teammate James Tavernier.

Despite winning league titles and playing in the Champions League, Goldson is also no stranger to putting in the hard yards in the EFL. Across a three season spell with Shrewsbury Town, the defender made 55 appearances in League One, showing that the 31-year-old is no stranger to the third tier.

The potential stumbling block for any deal could be Goldson's wage packet which currently stands at a reported £37,000 per week. Despite this, the Blues have shown that they are not shy of splashing the cash especially for a player of Goldson's pedigree.