Despite falling to League One last season, there are no signs that Birmingham City's transfer plans will be affected with the Blues eyeing moves for Championship quality players.

Blues transfer plans not hampered by relegation

Following the appointment of Tottenham Hotspur assistant boss Chris Davies as their new manager, Birmingham can now look towards the transfer window as they eye up an immediate return to the Championship.

Recent reports have suggested that Burnley's Scott Twine is a target for the Blues. The midfielder spent last season on loan at Hull City and Bristol City and would be a statement of intent if the Midlands outfit are to get the deal over the line. Birmingham are also interested in a move for Brighton's Marc Leonard, with half a dozen clubs also looking to sign the 22-year-old midfielder.

Another name linked with a move to St Andrews is Musa Drammeh. The 22-year-old forward is also a target for Sunderland and Cardiff City, showing that Birmingham are still able to go toe-to-toe with sides in the second tier despite their recent relegation.

With this in mind, it now appears that they are preparing to make a move for a goalkeeper who was a mainstay in a side that came agonisingly close to the playoffs last season.

Birmingham eye new man between the sticks

As first reported by Birmingham Live, the Blues are interested in signing Hull City goalkeeper Ryan Allsop. The 32-year-old is set to be shown the door at the MKM Stadium following Liam Rosenior's surprise sacking back in May. Rosenior had stood by Allsop throughout the season despite the Tigers spending £1.5million on Croatian shot stopper Ivor Pandur in January.

The Englishman arrived in East Yorkshire from Cardiff City in August 2023 and went on to keep ten clean sheets in 37 appearances for Hull. During his time at the MKM Stadium Allsop became something of a polarising figure, earning plaudits for his ball playing abilities but often falling short when it came to preventing goals.

Despite his occasional errors, Allsop was not short of admirers from across the league, with West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan signing his praises before his side played Hull back in February.

The Spaniard told the press: “Hull are very comfortable with the ball and they will press us. Their goalkeeper, who worked with their manager at Derby before, could play in midfield because he’s so good with the ball. That's the type of team we're playing this weekend."

Birmingham's relegation to the third tier means that they will be able to dominate the ball far more than they have in previous seasons. Allsop led the Championship for short passes completed last season among goalkeepers, meaning that he will be a vital asset to a Blues side that will look to control possession next season.

Additionally, Birmingham are far less likely to be facing a barrage of shots from their opponents next season, meaning that they can afford to prioritise a passing goalkeeper over a more traditional shot stopper.