Burnley now want to sign a new defender in January who is available at a bargain fee, according to a fresh report, as they look to land reinforcements under Scott Parker.

Burnley's Championship success

It was a tough summer transfer window for Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League back to the Championship. 13 players departed, headed by midfielder Sander Berge and forward Wilson Odobert, forcing Scott Parker's side into the transfer market, where they recruited 11 new faces plus four further loanees for the 24/25 campaign.

Despite the massive squad turnover, the Clarets have begun the season strongly, and a run of four straight wins has propelled them back into an automatic promotion spot as things stand, a point clear of third-placed Leeds United.

It has been built on solid foundations; Parker's side have the meanest defence in the league, having conceded just 6 times in 18 games, three fewer than leaders Sheffield United.

Meanest defences in the Championship Team Games Played Goals conceded Burnley 18 6 Sheffield United 18 9 West Bromwich Albion 18 12 Leeds United 18 13 Sunderland 18 13

Promoted with two different teams, Parker is currently on course to fulfil his self-proclaimed aim for a third time with the Lancashire outfit.

"For sure, the aim this year is for us to be competing at the right end of the table and trying to take this club into the Premier League”, he explained after taking the job over the summer.

And to try and maximise their chances of success, the Clarets have been tipped to dip into the transfer market in January to bolster their ranks.

Burnley eye bargain fullback

That comes as Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that Burnley are one of several clubs plotting a move to sign German full back Kai Wagner in January.

The defender, who currently plays for MLS side Philadelphia Union, has turned in a series of impressive performances in the US, with Philadelphia writer Jimmy King dubbing his "one of the best in MLS" for his efforts so far this campaign.

The defender is under contract until 2026, but as per Florian Plettenberg "there is a release clause for this winter amounting to €2 million" (£1.6m) and that has seen Burnley, Coventry, Atalanta and Parma among those expressing an interest in signing the 27-year-old in January.

Both the Clarets and Frank Lampard's side are "pushing" to get a deal done, perhaps before any further interest materialises.

Lucas Pires is the only recognised left-back available to Parker as things stand, and he has been forced to use Bashir Humphreys there when Pires has been unavailable.

A new left-back is therefore a priority target for January, with Humphreys a centre-back by trade and the club clearly on the hunt for more cover and competition for Pires in the fullback role.

With top flight clubs interested in Wagner, a move to Turf Moor could prove tricky should it drag on, but Burnley will be hoping that the deal can be sewn up well in advance of the January transfer window as they look for an instant return to the top flight.