As one of Celtic's biggest names is linked with an exit this summer, the Scottish Premiership winners look set to seal the deal for a possible long-term replacement.

Matt O'Riley linkd with Celtic exit during transfer window

The big story developing at Parkhead surrounds the future of Celtic star Matt O'Riley. The Danish midfielder had a stellar season for the Hoops last time out and is now attracting interest from both the Premier League and Europe.

Leicester City had long been seen as the front-runners for O'Riley, but they are now joined by both Southampton and Atalanta in the race for the 23-year-old. O'Riley contributed 19 goals and 18 assists for Celtic in all competitions last season and will be sorely missed if he is to depart Parkhead this summer.

Matt O'Riley stats last 365 days Total per 90 Rank vs midfielders in comparable competitions Assists 0.56 99th percentile Shot-creating actions 4.07 91st percentile Touches 2.41 89th percentile Tackles 2.59 82nd percentile Interceptions 1.30 76th percentile

Whilst O'Riley's departure from Celtic is yet to be confirmed, it has not stopped the club from looking for new players to replace the Danish ace. Middlesbrough's Riley McGree is one name linked with a move to Celitc with Ange Postecoglou having previously tried to tempt the Australian to Parkhead during his time at the club.

With fresh faces in the middle of the park a possible priority for Rodgers and co this summer, it appears that Celtic are now tipped to complete a deal for a new midfielder before the end of the summer window.

Deal for loan star "will get done" this summer

As reported by Football Insider, Aberdeen’s former CEO Keith Wyness has claimed that sources have told him that Paulo Bernardo's move to Celtic will be completed during the summer window. Speaking to the outlet, Wyness said that the deal "will get done":

“It will get done. I spoke to someone in Portugal about this deal the other day and they said the deal will end up around £6million. The wages won’t be a problem. He’s a talent, and he’ll do well in the Scottish game.”

This claim by Wyness follows a story from earlier in the week which suggested that a deal for Bernardo was in its closing stages with Celtic ironing out the final details with the 22-year-old's current club Benfica. This previous report stated that the figure involved was in the region of £4 million, a fair bit shy of what Wyness is now claiming.

Regardless of the amount of money changing hands, having Bernardo back at Parkhead will be a massive asset for Rodgers' side going into next season. The Portuguese youth international featured for the Hoops on 33 occasions last season, contributing 4 goals and 3 assists in the process.

With the aforementioned O'Riley attracting interest from south of the border, bringing Bernardo back to Celtic could see the 22-year-old step up and take on a bigger role than he had on loan last season.