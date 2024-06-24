After lifting the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup last season, Celtic look set to bolster their side with a player who has also drawn significant interest from their biggest rivals.

Celtic look to build on last season's success

In a quest to solidify their position at the summit of Scottish football, Celtic are in the market for a number of new players this summer.

The latest rumours out of Parkhead have linked Brendan Rodgers' men with a move for Dundee ace Luke McCowan. Celtic will have to compete with sides from the MLS and the English Championship for the signature of the 26-year-old midfielder.

A new man between the sticks also appears high on Rodgers' shopping list with Celtic reportedly tabling a bid for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. The Croatian shot stopper is seen as the club's number one target in their quest to replace the retiring Joe Hart.

Another goalkeeper linked with a move to Glasgow is Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers, who is said to have a price tag of £10 million. With Celtic clearly showing no signs of slowing down after last season's success they are now reportedly interested in signing one of the league's top scorers last season.

Celtic want to bring 15-goal man to Parkhead

As shared by Glasgow World, a report within The Athletic has suggested that Celtic are interested in signing Motherwell striker Theo Bair this summer. The outlet states that Celtic are joined by their rivals Rangers in their pursuit of the Canadian striker.

The 24-year-old's exploits at Fir Park last season clearly caught the eyes of Scotland's top two sides who will now race to secure the Canadian's services. Bair finished as the sixth top scorer in the Scottish Premiership last season, ending the campaign with 15 goals and 6 assists to his name.

His excellent form in Scotland earned Bair a call-up to Canada's squad for this summer's Copa America, although the striker was an unused substitute during his nation's 2-0 loss to Argentina in their opening game of the tournament.

Bair has undergone a massive improvement over the last twelve months with his first spell in Scotland seeing him score just once in 34 games for St Johnstone in 2021/22 and 2022/23. Motherwell coach Stuard Kettlewell spoke on Bair's development back in February.

“Theo Bair is that ball of plasticine, when you look at his physical traits and the type of person he is, he wants to learn. He doesn’t come here with any ego whatsoever.

“From that ball of plasticine, you almost get to shape him into what you think he can become. Fair credit to Theo, he is in a good place, but the big task for him now is to continue that and increase his numbers and lead the line for us on a weekly basis and be the handful he has been for a decent amount of time now.”

Whilst Celtic will have to battle their closest rivals for his signature, bringing Bair to Parkhead would be a fantastic addition to help Rodgers' side continue their dominance of Scottish football.