With Todd Boehly rarely afraid of opening his chequebook during a transfer window, the Chelsea owner is eyeing a move for numerous young stars this summer.

Blues invest in the next generation of talents

If Chelsea's early activity in the summer window is anything to go by, the Blues are set to use this summer to acquire a mix of young talents and established Premier League players. Chelsea's biggest signing so far has been Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has arrived at Stamford Bridge in a £30million move from Leicester City.

Chelsea signings summer 2024 Player Fee paid Age Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall £30m 25 Omari Kellyman £19m 18 Renato Viega £12m 20 Marc Guiu £5m 18 Tosin Adarabioyo Free transfer 26

The latest rumours out of Stamford Bridge have seen Chelsea continue this trend, with the Blues edging closer to a move for Boca Juniors' Aaron Anselmino, who is set to travel to England for a medical in the coming weeks. The 19-year-old's prospective move to west London is said to be worth around £20million.

In regard to players with existing top-flight pedigree, Chelsea are also said to be interested in Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira. The Blues have reportedly made contact with the Brazilian's agent and are willing to spend £30-35million to get a deal over the line.

With Boehly and co continuing to look for players that fit both criteria, the Blues are now monitoring the situation of a player who ticks all the boxes.

Blues monitor move for Man City youngster

As first reported by Football.london, Chelsea journalist Si Phillips has claimed that the Blues are monitoring the situation of Oscar Bobb at Manchester City to see if they can sign the player this summer.

The outlet states that Chelsea view the 21-year-old to be in a similar situation to that of Cole Palmer, who the Blues signed from Man City in a £42.5million deal last summer. After making just 14 league appearances during his final season at the Etihad, Palmer went on to appear 34 times during his first campaign with the Blues, contributing 22 goals and 11 assists.

After making just a handful of appearances for Man City last season, Bobb may look at Palmer's success in west London and agitate for a move away this summer.

Despite his struggle for consistent minutes, the Norway international has earned praise from Man City manager Pep Guardiola, who said of the player: "He can play in five positions, striker, right-wing, left, in the pockets... [he is] so dynamic and the work ethic is unbelievable.

“Here [at Newcastle] in the Carabao Cup in the first half of that game, he was outstanding the way he played, and he doesn’t feel much the pressure."

Given breaking into the first team at Man City is usually a difficult task for young players, it could be the promise of more game time at Stamford Bridge that lures Bobb to west London this summer.