As much of the Stamford Bridge faithful have become accustomed to under the ownership of Todd Boehly, this summer looks set to be another one in which Chelsea spend big on a number of young players.

Boehly eyes the next generation of Stamford Bridge stars

Whilst splashing the cash on big name talents has been part of the Blues' transfer strategy in recent windows, Chelsea are constantly looking to bring in young players with high ceilings.

The most recent name linked with a move to West London is Mathys Tel. The 19-year-old currently plays for Bayern Munich, where he has scored 16 goals and supplied 6 assists across 69 senior appearances for the German giants.

Joining Tel on Boehly's wishlist is American teenager Caleb Wiley, who already has two caps for the USMNT despite being just 19 years of age. As a natural left back, Wiley could be an excellent option to fill the void left by Ben Chilwell, who has struggled with injury issues since arrving at Chelsea from Leicester City.

The final young star linked with a move to the Blues is Aaron Anselmino. Currently at Boca Juniors, the Argentine sensation has been in talks with the West London club for some time and it appears that a new development has brought the deal almost to completion.

Agreement reached in Chelsea's pursuit of teenage talent

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Argentine press are claiming that Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Boca Juniors' Aaron Anselmino. The outlet have stated that the 19-year-old’s move to Stamford Bridge has entered it’s decisive stage as the final details of the deal are ironed out.

This follows recent news from Fabrizio Romano that Anselmino is set to travel for medical tests as soon as a decision is made on an agreement to loan him back to Boca upon completion of the transfer.

The recent development from Sport Witness suggests that this issue around a loan back has now been sorted. The Blues are said to be considering Boca's request to have the player back on loan for another year, with Chelsea reporedly holding an option to cut short the loan in December.

With a reported fee of £14million, it is clear why the local press have been swept up in the excitement surrounding the transfer, with one outlet there describing the fee involved as an "exorbitant" amount for such an inexperienced player.

With just ten first team appearances for Boca to his name, a loan back to the club would prove a sensible option for the 19-year-old centre back's development.

Boca Club President and Argentina icon Juan Román Riquelme has already spoken highly of the teenager however, telling the press: “He is going to compete with the center backs. He seems bigger. With the growth, the head he has and the desire to learn that he shows, he is on his way to being a great footballer.”

With this current iteration of Chelsea well known for giving chances to young players, there is every possibility that Anselmino will return from a loan spell at Boca ready to break into the starting eleven at Stamford Bridge.