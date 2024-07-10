Highlights Rangers could see key players like Tavernier and Goldson exit Ibrox and head to Saudi Arabia or League One this summer.

Rangers dealt a blow as deal to sign Kenny McLean falls through, while Italian club Cagliari eye a move for striker Cyriel Dessers.

Dessers, a top scorer for Rangers, has been a vital player in Clement's team and his potential departure could impact the team's performance.

With the transfer window now in full swing, it appears that some of Rangers' most valuable talents could be on their way out of Ibrox this summer.

Rangers braced for numerous stars to exit this summer

The most recent news out of Ibrox has concerned the future of some of Rangers' biggest names. The future of current club captain James Tavernier has occupied many of the headlines in Glasgow, with the full-back offered an astronomical deal to leave Ibrox and reunite with former boss Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Related Latest Rangers transfer news: Gers want PL teen; Saudi link to midfield ace Who is Philippe Clement eyeing up in the transfer window ahead of his first full season at Ibrox?

Centre-back Connor Goldson was also thought to be joining Tavernier in Saudi Arabia, though recent links to Birmingham City could see him swap the Champions League for League One next season. Goldson grew up in nearby Wolverhampton and could be tempted by a move back to the Midlands during the transfer window.

To make matters worse for Philippe Clement, Rangers have been dealt a significant blow in terms of their incomings, with a deal to sign Norwich City's Kenny McLean falling through after the parties failed to agree on personal terms.

With much of the Ibrox faithful hopeful that their club would use this summer to bolster their squad, the Scottish Premiership runners-up look to have been dealt a further blow as a European club consider a move for a Rangers striker.

Italian club discuss a deal to sign Dessers

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Italian press are claiming that Cagliari are thinking about Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers to improve their squad next season. The Ibrox outfit reportedly value the striker at €5m (£4m) and the Nigeria international's current deal is set to keep him at the club until 2027.

Dessers was a vital part of Clement's team last season, scoring 16 goals in the league as Rangers fell agonisingly short of the Scottish Premiership title. This tally saw Dessers finish as the club's second-highest scorer, just behind penalty-taker Tavernier.

Rangers top goalscorers Scottish Premiership 2023/24 Player Total goals Non-penalty goals James Tavernier 17 5 Cyriel Dessers 16 16 Abdallah Sima 11 11 Todd Cantwell 7 7 Rabbi Matondo 5 5

The 29-year-old only joined Rangers last season in a move from Italian outfit US Cremonese. Since then, Dessers has gone on to establish himself as a regular fixture in the Gers' starting XI.

The striker has also been a player who has stepped up in big moments for Rangers, with former boss Michael Beale waxing lyrical about Dessers after the UEFA Champions League play-off first leg against PSV back in August 2023:

"It is a new team, and we have got new players. I thought Cyriel Dessers was excellent. He backed into the centre-halves, but he got us up the pitch. At times I would like people to get closer to him."

Whilst the fee received for Dessers will go some way towards funding new recruits, it is likely that Clement will struggle to find a player that can match the Nigerian's output for his side.