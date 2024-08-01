Whilst the early passages of the summer window have seen Birmingham City make numerous new signings, it could soon be the Blues' turn to be the selling party as multiple clubs enquire about one of their star players.

Blues not afraid of spending big this summer

In spite of their recent relegation to League One, Birmingham have not shied away from opening their chequebook during the summer window. The first month of business has seen the Blues bring a number of fresh faces to St Andrew's with many of these players fetching seven-figure fees.

Birmingham incomings summer 2024 Joined from Fee paid Christoph Klarer Darmstadt 98 €4.15million (£3.5million) Willum Thór Willumsson Go Ahead Eagles €4.0million (£3.4million) Emil Hansson Heracles Almelo €1.75million (£1.5million) Ryan Allsop Hull City €980,000 (£830,000) Alex Cochrane Hearts €1.20million (£1.0million) Alfie May Charlton €915,000 (£773,000) Marc Leonard Brighton €590,000 (£500,000) Bailey Peacock-Farrell Burnley €530,000 (£448,000)

Whilst Birmingham are still likely to make further additions before the season kicks off next week, it looks as if the headlines in the West Midlands are being dominated by potential departures from St Andrew's.

The most recent rumours have surrounded the future of Jordan James with the Blues' young talent attracting interest from both Ipswich Town and Leeds United. With recent reports suggesting that Birmingham would part ways with the Wales international for a fee in the region of £10million, the Blues may struggle to turn down an offer for the player this summer.

With clubs in higher divisions eager to go shopping for some of Birmingham's top talents, it appears as if Championship sides are now queueing up to sign another of the Blues' stars.

As first reported on the X account of Darren Witcoop, Birmingham winger Siriki Dembele has been the subject of enquiries from five Championship clubs. Witcoop goes on to name both Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers as two clubs who have made contact over a deal for the 27-year-old.

The post claims that Dembele is valued at around £1.5million, meaning that whichever side ends up signing the winger may have to fork out a handsome fee to do so.

The forward only arrived at St Andrew's last summer in a move from Premier League side Bournemouth. In his first campaign with the Blues, Dembele featured 37 times in all competitions, contributing six goals and one assist in the process.

Despite only making a handful of appearances during his time in the Premier League, Dembele still earned praise from the higher ups at Bournemouth with former Cherries boss Scott Parker branding the winger as "first class" back in 2022.

With the Blues spending big over the summer window, the departure of Dembele could be a necessary casualty in order to get even more new players through the door before the window shuts at the end of this month.