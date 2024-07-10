Highlights Coventry City aim to replace Callum O'Hare with Huddersfield's Jack Rudoni in the midfield, spending a rumored £5m to secure his services.

Coventry Building Society Arena welcomes Bologna defender Lewis Binks and Australian winger Raphael, part of the summer spending spree.

Coventry is in the final stages of negotiations to bring goalkeeper Oliver Dovin from Hammarby to bolster Mark Robins' side.

Following a season that saw Coventry City fall agonisingly short of an FA Cup final and the Championship play-offs, the Sky Blues are set to use this summer to bring a number of fresh faces to the West Midlands.

Coventry eye reinforcements for Robins

The big question for Coventry's summer will be how they go about replacing the outgoing Callum O'Hare. The influential midfielder is set to leave the club after his contract expired at the end of last month. Leicester are the current favourites to snap up O'Hare, with Southampton and Leeds United also keeping tabs on the 26-year-old.

As far as direct replacements for O'Hare are concerned, Coventry have dealt with that by signing Huddersfield talent Jack Rudoni. The attacking midfielder joined the Sky Blues late last month, signing a four-year deal with the club. Having spent a rumoured £5m fee to bring Rudoni to the West Midlands, it is clear that he will be the successor to O'Hare in the middle of the park.

Rudoni became the third signing to arrive at the Coventry Building Society Arena, with Bologna defender Lewis Binks and Australian winger Raphael both joining the club in the early passages of the summer window.

With Coventry's summer spending spree currently showing no signs of slowing down, the club are now in the final stages of negotiations to sign a new player to bolster Mark Robins' side.

Deal for Dovin in final negotiations

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Swedish press are claiming that Coventry City are confident about signing Oliver Dovin from Hammarby. The outlet reports that the Sky Blues are currently in final negotiations to bring the goalkeeper to the West Midlands.

Coventry have been interested in a deal for Dovin for some time, with Robins' side placing a bid for the player last week. The report by Sport Witness claims that Hammarby are asking for around £2m for the goalkeeper, with the outlet claiming that there's little distance between this request and the Sky Blues' initial offer.

Dovin has featured 12 times for Hammarby so far this season, as his side currently sit fifth in the Allsvenskan. Across his time at Hammarby, the 21-year-old has conceded 94 goals in 84 games for the club, keeping 28 clean sheets in the process.

Whilst the deal may be completed soon, Hammarby's club director Mikael Hjemberg played coy about the rumours in the media, refusing to confirm the negotiations to the press:

“We know about the interest in Oliver. He is a thorough professional. He is focused on tomorrow’s training and has his sights set on a fourth straight clean sheet on Monday against Gothenburg.”

Despite Hjemberg's reluctance to address the rumours of a deal, it is clear that the two sides are not far off agreeing on a price for Dovin and that the goalkeeper could be arriving at Coventry very soon.

With Ben Wilson and Bradley Collins sharing the goalkeeping duties for Coventry last term, the arrival of Dovin may finally allow Robins to settle on a first-choice No 1 going into next season.