The number one priority for Steve Parish and co this summer will be to replace the stars set to leave Crystal Palace, and the Eagles look set to do so as they edge closer to signing a quality free agent.

Palace hatch a plan to replace outgoing stars

The latest rumours out of Selhurst Park surround the future of Michael Olise, who has all but left South London with the Frenchman set to sign for Bayern Munich in the coming days.

Olise's attacking partner Eberechi Eze has also been linked with a move away from Palace. Spurs have shown the greatest interest in the England international with the North Londoners reportedly not put off by Eze's £60 million release clause.

In replace of the outgoing talents, Palace are eyeing up a number of impressive attacking players. Palace boss Oliver Glasner is said to want to bring Juventus' Filip Kostic to Crystal Palace this summer after he managed the Serbia international at Frankfurt.

With Palace clearly eager to sure up the future of their attack, the Eagles are now leading the race for a versatile attacking force who will be perfect for Glasner's style of play.

Eagles lead race for sought after free agent

As first reported on the X account of The Athletic's David Ornstein, Ryan Sessegnon is training at Crystal Palace with a view to sign for the club. The 24-year-old is currently a free agent after his £55,000-a-week contract with Spurs expired at the end of last month, leaving him free to leave North London.

A previous report by HITC suggested that Palace were just one of many teams interested in Sessegnon with Fulham, Leeds United, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Real Betis, Monza, Como and Atalanta also pursuing the attacking full back.

This new development of Sessegnon training at Copers Cope Road suggests that the Eagles are leading the race for the 24-year-old, and whichever team picks him up could be in line for a bargain as they won't have to spend a penny to sign him.

The curtain fell on Sessegnon's time in North London after the 24-year-old struggled with issues with both fitness and form. Playing just seven senior minutes over the course of last season, it was clear that Sessegnon would not be a part of Ange Postecoglou's plans going into the next campaign.

Despite his recent struggles for form, there is no doubt that Sessegnon has the potential to be a quality player. The attacking full back earned his move to Spurs off the back of the 2017/18 season with Fulham which saw the then 17-year-old pick up the accolades of both Championship Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season. The Englishman contributed 15 goals and 6 assists over the course of that campaign.

Speaking at the time, former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic praised the then teenager after the 2018 playoff final telling the press: "He's 17-years-old and he's special. At this stage [of his career] it's really fantastic, but at the end he knows it's about focusing and concentrating if he wants to prove himself, but he did a great job for us and himself."

With Glasner's attacking style of play now well established, Palace could do a lot worse than a high potential free agent that his new manager would be able to get the best out of.