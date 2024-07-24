With Michael Olise now officially a Bayern Munich player, Crystal Palace are on the search for an attacker who can replace the Frenchman's output.

The Eagles eye Olise replacements

During the early passages of this summer's transfer window, the headlines around South London were dominated by the saga around Olise's future. With clubs in both the Premier League and Europe interested in the attacker, it was Bayern Munich who eventually won the race to secure the 22-year-old's services.

Spending a rumoured £50million fee to get the deal done, the Eagles made a healthy profit on the £8million figure they spent to sign Olise from Reading back in 2021. Now in the possession of a significant windfall from the sale, Palace look set to enter the market to find a new attacking star to replace the French youth international.

The name currently doing the rounds at Selhurst Park is that of Emile Smith-Rowe with the Eagles set to compete with London rivals Fulham for the signature of the Arsenal man. Recent news has seen Palace make an offer for the winger with the Gunners turning down this initial proposal.

Another player on Palace's list of targets is Juventus' Matias Soule. The Argentine winger was said to be an individual that Oliver Glasner's side were eyeing a move for, however, it now appears more likely that Soule will be at one of Roma or Leicester City by the time the window slams shut on the 30th of August.

With Palace still on the lookout for a star to replace Olise, it appears that the club are now edging closer towards agreeing a deal for a player with no shortage of experience in the Premier League.

Palace make offer for Marseille star

As first reported on the X account of Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace have made an offer to sign Ismaila Sarr from French outfit Marseille. It is claimed that the Eagles have offered around £11.8million for the Senegalese winger with a further £840,000 in add-ons. Romano goes on to state that personal terms are also close to being agreed with Sarr on course to pen a five-year deal at Selhurst Park.

Sarr will be a familiar name to much of the Palace faithful thanks to his time at Watford. During his spell with the Hornets, the winger made 50 Premier League appearances, contributing 10 goals and six assists in the process. The 26-year-old's most recent time in the south of France has seen him put up five goals and six assists in 35 outings for Marseille last term.

The course of the previous campaign also saw Sarr play in a variety of positions across Marseille's forward line. With Olise able to adapt to numerous areas of the pitch, Sarr may prove a strong replacement for the Frenchman in regard to his versatility.

With a new attacking star at the top of Steve Parish's wishlist for this summer, the Eagles could land a bargain if they can get a deal for Sarr over the line.