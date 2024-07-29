With Marc Guehi attracting interest from the Premier League's top six, Crystal Palace are already looking at alternatives for if the England international is to depart Selhurst Park this summer.

Clubs ready big money moves for Guehi

Whilst Guehi has not been short of interest from numerous clubs during the transfer window, it appears that the two current front-runners for the central defender are Liverpool and Arsenal.

Liverpool's interest in the 24-year-old stretches as far back as the start of the summer with the most recent development suggesting that the Reds are confident of getting the deal done. With Arne Slot's side missing out on the signing of Leny Yoro it appears that Guehi could now stand as Liverpool's top target in this area of the pitch.

Whilst Arsenal appear to be a more recent entry in the race for Guehi's signature, it is understood that the Gunners are serious about bringing the player to the Emirates before the window closes. A report from last week suggested that Arsenal chiefs are prepared to use Palace linked striker Eddie Nketiah in order to get a deal over the line.

With the Eagles valuation of Guehi standing at around £65million, Steve Parish will be in for a significant windfall if the defender is to depart this summer. As Palace plan for a future without their star player, it appears that the club already have their eyes on a highly-rated defensive star.

Eagles ready swoop for Clarke-Salter

As reported in the print edition of the Sunday Mirror and later relayed by We Are Palace, Crystal Palace could make a move for QPR's Jake Clarke-Salter if Guehi leaves Selhurst Park this summer. The outlet claims that the higher ups at Loftus Road value the defender at around £8 million with fellow Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers also expressing an interest in the player.

The 26-year-old featured 33 times for QPR last term as the Hoops defied the odds to stave off relegation under new coach Marti Cifuentes. Clarke-Salter first arrived at Loftus Road in a free transfer from Chelsea, where he spent the majority of his youth career.

Despite struggling to break into the first team at Stamford Bridge, the defender was still regarded as one of England's top prospects earning numerous call-ups to the Three Lions' youth sides.

Like many young prospects in the Blues' academy, Clarke-Salter was subject to a slew of loan spells both at home and abroad. During a temporary spell with Bristol Rovers back in 2016/17 then manager Darrell Clarke spoke very highly of the player's talents: “Jake is a very gifted, technical centre half. Obviously there are areas of his game he could improve on, showing a bit more strength at times perhaps, but he acquitted himself superbly in League One for us."

After managing just one Premier League appearance during his time at Stamford Bridge, it could be a move across London that finally sees Clarke-Salter establish himself as a regular fixture in the English topflight.