With the wounds from last season's disappointing 16th placed finish just about healed, Sunderland now look set to be dealt a further blow as a Premier League side plots a swoop for two of their stars.

Sunderland face battle to keep stars this summer

The latest rumours out of the Stadium of Light have surrounded the future of some of their most important players. Recent reports are claiming that Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Black Cats left back Trai Hume. It is stated that a fee in the region of £8m would be enough to tempt Sunderland into selling the Northern Irishman.

Dan Neil is another name that could be departing Wearside with the 22-year-old reportedly rejecting a new contract at Sunderland. With Leeds United once interested in a move for Neil, there is every chance that the West Yorkshire outfit will reignite their pursuit this summer.

The development that will be of the most intrigue to the Sunderland faithful surrounds the future of Jack Clarke. A recent story by HITC states that Crystal Palace view the £30million winger as a perfect replacement for Michael Olise, who is set to depart Selhurst Park this summer.

With 15 goals to his name last season, losing Clarke would be a devastating blow to Sunderland's chances of making the playoffs in the next campaign. As if that wasn't bad enough, Palace are now looking at another Black Cats star to further bolster Oliver Glasner's side.

Eagles eager to land Sunderland prodigy

As reported on the X account of Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace are working on deal to sign Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland. Romano claims that the South London side view Bellingham as one of the main targets on their shortlist.

The 18-year-old moved to the Stadium of Light in a transfer from Birmingham City last summer. Since making his debut for the Black Cats, Bellingham has developed rapidly, quickly becoming one of Sunderland's most important assets. Bellingham played in all but one of the Wearside outfit's league games, scoring seven goals in the process.

Jobe Bellingham stats last 365 days Total per 90 Rank vs midfielders in comparable leagues Non-penalty goals 0.17 89th percentile Shots total 1.39 76th percentile Touches 2.48 89th percentile Progressive passes received 4.49 88th percentile Pass completion % 85.9% 78th percentile

Whilst his brother Jude stars for Real Madrid and England, the younger Bellingham sibling has still managed to make a name for himself through a serious of solid performances for Sunderland. Speaking about the teenager back in December 2023, former Black Cats boss Mike Dodds sang Bellingham's praises, calling him a "wonderful footballer".

In a similar fashion to his brother, Jude has shown his versatility during his time with Sunderland. The youngster has played a variety of roles ranging from a deep lying midfielder to occasionally taking up the mantle as his side's striker.

If Palace are to get deals for Bellingham and Clarke over the line, they would be signing two of the Championship's most promising players both with the potential to go right to the top of the game.