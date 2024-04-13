Arsenal have set their sights on signing another wonderkid for manager Mikel Arteta, and midfielder Declan Rice could play a key role in luring him.

Arsenal eyeing Europe's up-and-coming young stars

Links have surrounded the Gunners and Europe's finest rising stars lately, as sporting director Edu seeks to bring in young, energetic and passionate players.

AC Milan starlet Franceso Camarda is one Arsenal target of the future, while young Brazilian Douglas Mendes is another promising youngster turning Edu's head as we slowly approach the summer window.

Arsenal were also tipped with interest in exciting 20-year-old striker Marcos Leonardo before he opted to make a move to Benfica instead, and it is a real goal of Edu's to bring in players of that ilk as the north Londoners continue to build upon their long-term project.

"We already have our targets,” the Brazilian said (via TNT). “We have planned a lot ahead and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we create a lot and score a lot of goals. The plan is to try to get better every year and I think we are in a good moment. Let's see if we can keep improving.

Arsenal's best-performing players per-90 in the league this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.64 Declan Rice 7.35 Martin Odegaard 7.31 Gabriel Magalhaes 7.05 Gabriel Martinelli 7.00

“I think if you see the type of the players we have at the moment, it’s players which have a big, big commitment of [to] the club, which is very important. Many times in certain conversations to recruit the players you don't see the character of the player or the character of the player does not fit well with what we are trying to do and then you have to move on and try to find what we’re really looking for.

“If you see all the signings we’ve made since we started together, everyone is almost the same, young, energetic and passionate, and good talents with big, beautiful futures ahead of them.”

Talents are making themselves known as the summer window nears, and one teenager who is turning heads across the continent is Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Larsson.

North London rivals Tottenham have been linked with a move for Larsson already this week, and now it's Arsenal's turn

Arsenal set sights on Larsson amid Rice connection

According to German news outlet Bild, via Sport Witness, Arsenal have shortlisted Larsson as a target, and they could have an advantage through Rice.

Indeed, the England international is one of his idols, so the opportunity to work with him could be too tempting to pass up. The Swede has started 20 Bundesliga games for Eintracht this season, bursting on to the scene following his move from Malmo last summer.

However, at least until the end of 2023/2024, Larsson is fully focused on the end of this campaign.