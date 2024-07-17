After securing promotion back to the Championship last season, Derby County are looking to add to their growing list of signings as they make an offer for a sought-after player.

Derby make moves for Championship ready talents

The most recent news out of Pride Park is that Ebou Adams has rejoined the Rams permanently after spending last season on loan at the club. Adams becomes Derby's sixth signing of the summer and joins the Rams from fellow Championship side Cardiff City.

Derby County transfers summer 2024 Fee paid (as per Transfermarkt) Ebou Adams €1.07million (£898,000) Kenzo Goudmijn €820,000 (£688,000) Ben Osborn Free transfer Corey Blackett-Taylor Free transfer Kayden Jackson Free transfer Jerry Yates Free transfer

The players that have been brought through the door at Pride Park represent a mixture of established Championship stars available as free agents as well players like the aforementioned Adams and Corey Blackett-Taylor, who both excelled in the third tier last season.

With the Rams clearly not afraid of shopping in League One, Derby are now in the race to sign a young player with interest from numerous sides.

Rams in the race for talented winger

With Derby eager to assemble a side that can compete in the second tier, Darren Witcoop is reporting that the Rams have made an offer to sign 21-year-old winger Karamoko Dembele from Stade Brest.

Witcoop claims that Derby are joined by fellow Championship sides Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth as well as League One outfit Bolton Wanderers in their pursuit of the highly-rated talent. It has also previously been reported that Leeds United are interested in a move for Dembele.

Despite being currently on the books in the French league, Dembele spent last season on loan at Blackpool and looks nailed on for a return to England this summer. Over the course of his season with the Tangerines, Dembele was able to quickly become a fan favourite at Bloomfield Road, contributing 9 goals and 14 assists during his time at the Seaside.

Speaking on the 21-year-old's talents, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley spoke highly of the winger telling the press: "He’s a delight to work with, and is a lovely down to earth boy. You ask him to try and do something, and he does it instantly. He learns and he listens.

I love having him here, he does some magical things that other people can’t do. He does some brilliant things- he’s beautiful to watch. He’s got magic in his feet."

Despite being just 21 years of age, Dembele has played in the spotlight for much of his career with the media dubbing him the 'next Messi' during his teenage years. These comparisons came after the winger made his debut for Celtic's under 20s squad as a 13-year-old.

Whilst Dembele has yet to live up to the lofty expectations set by the press, the winger has gone to establish himself as a talented player that will surely excel at whichever club he ends up at come the close of the window.