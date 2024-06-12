After another dramatic season comes to a close, attention quickly turns to the transfer window as clubs look to bolster their sides ahead of the new campaign. This year is no different, even with Euro 2024 to keep us going through the summer months.
With teams up and down the land chasing deals right up until this year's deadline (which falls on 30th August), it can be difficult to keep up to speed with the personnel changes taking place.
That's where Football FanCast has you covered, with every deal involving clubs from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and the Scottish Premiership all in one place.
Transfer window 2024/25: When does the summer window open and close?The Premier League has announced how long teams have to improve their squads this summer.
Last updated: 12th June 2024, 9pm
Pre-window done deals
With the window not officially opening until Friday 14th June, some clubs have wasted no time adding to their squads. Below is a list of transfers agreed from some time ago, including those that will become effective from the moment the window opens or at the end of players' contracts.
Note that players being released or retiring have not been included.
Premier League transfers
|
Player
|
From
|
To
|
Fee
|
Rodrigo Gomes
|
Braga
|
Wolves
|
Undisclosed
|
Omari Forson
|
Man Utd
|
Monza
|
Free
|
Bendeguz Bolla
|
Wolves
|
Rapid Vienna
|
Free
|
Calvin Ramsay
|
Liverpool
|
Wigan
|
Loan
|
Alex Paulsen
|
Wellington
|
Bournemouth
|
Undisclosed
|
Kell Watts
|
Newcastle
|
Cambridge
|
Free
|
Enes Unal
|
Getafe
|
Bournemouth
|
£13m
|
Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|
Man City
|
Southampton
|
£20m
|
Ellery Balcombe
|
Brentford
|
St Mirren
|
Loan
|
Alvaro Carreras
|
Man Utd
|
Benfica
|
£5.1m
|
Tosin Adarabioyo
|
Fulham
|
Chelsea
|
Free
|
Thilo Kehrer
|
West Ham
|
Monaco
|
Undisclosed
|
Morgan Sanson
|
Aston Villa
|
Nice
|
£3.4m
|
Thiago Silva
|
Chelsea
|
Fluminense
|
Free
|
Tommy Doyle
|
Man City
|
Wolves
|
£4.3m
|
Lewis Hall
|
Chelsea
|
Newcastle
|
£35m
|
Eric Dier
|
Tottenham
|
Bayern Munich
|
Free
|
Igor Thiago
|
Club Brugge
|
Brentford
|
£30m
|
Ibrahim Osman
|
FC Nordsjaelland
|
Brighton
|
£16m
|
Luis Sinisterra
|
Leeds
|
Bournemouth
|
£20m
|
Remo Freuler
|
Nottingham Forest
|
Bologna
|
£3.8m
|
Lucas Bergvall
|
Djurgarden
|
Tottenham
|
£8.5m
|
Ivan Perisic
|
Tottenham
|
Hajduk Split
|
Free
|
Mike Tresor
|
Genk
|
Burnley
|
£16m
|
Nick Hayes
|
Ipswich
|
Barnet
|
Free
|
Abdul Fatawu
|
Sporting CP
|
Leicester
|
£14.4m
Championship transfers
|
Player
|
From
|
To
|
Fee
|
Dion Pereira
|
Luton
|
Dag & Red
|
Loan
|
Maxime Esteve
|
Montpellier
|
Burnley
|
£10.1m
|
George Baldock
|
Sheff Utd
|
Panathinaikos
|
Free
|
Will Vaulks
|
Sheff Wed
|
Oxford United
|
Free
|
Ben Gibson
|
Norwich
|
Stoke
|
Free
|
Jose Cordoba
|
Levski Sofia
|
Norwich
|
Undisclosed
|
Marko Stamenic
|
Red Star
|
Coventry
|
£4.2m
|
Liam Kelly
|
Coventry
|
Rotherham
|
Free
|
Nathaniel Ogbeta
|
Swansea
|
Plymouth
|
Free
|
Christos Tzolis
|
Norwich
|
Fortuna Dusseldorf
|
£3m
|
Daniel Bennie
|
Perth Glory
|
QPR
|
Free
|
Luke Ayling
|
Leeds
|
Middlesbrough
|
Free
|
Sean Raggett
|
Portsmouth
|
Rotherham
|
Free
|
Raphael Borges Rodrigues
|
Macarthur
|
Coventry
|
Undisclosed
|
Reece James
|
Sheff Wed
|
Rotherham
|
Free
|
Joe Rafferty
|
Portsmouth
|
Rotherham
|
Free
|
Viktor Johansson
|
Rotherham
|
Stoke
|
Undisclosed
|
Lee Gregory
|
Sheff Wed
|
Mansfield
|
Free
|
Luis Sinisterra
|
Leeds
|
Bournemouth
|
£20m
|
Robin Koch
|
Leeds
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
Free
|
Matt Macey
|
Portsmouth
|
Colchester
|
Free
|
Conor Hourihane
|
Derby
|
Barnsley
|
Free
|
Corey Blackett-Taylor
|
Charlton
|
Derby
|
Free
League One transfers
|
Player
|
From
|
To
|
Fee
|
Calvin Ramsay
|
Liverpool
|
Wigan
|
Loan
|
Aaron Rowe
|
Huddersfield
|
Gillingham
|
Free
|
Jordan Rhodes
|
Huddersfield
|
Blackpool
|
Free
|
Liam Kelly
|
Coventry
|
Rotherham
|
Free
|
Joe Powell
|
Burton Albion
|
Rotherham
|
Free
|
Sean Raggett
|
Portsmouth
|
Rotherham
|
Free
|
Reece James
|
Sheff Wed
|
Rotherham
|
Free
|
Shaun McWilliams
|
Northampton
|
Rotherham
|
Free
|
Joe Rafferty
|
Portsmouth
|
Rotherham
|
Free
|
Lee Gregory
|
Sheff Wed
|
Mansfield
|
Free
|
Jonson Clarke-Harris
|
Peterborough
|
Rotherham
|
Free
|
Elliot Watt
|
Salford
|
Burton Albion
|
Free
|
Josh Knight
|
Peterborough
|
Hannover 96
|
Free
|
Harrison Biggins
|
Doncaster
|
Shrewsbury
|
Free
|
Will Mannion
|
Cambridge
|
Charlton
|
Free
|
Cole Stockton
|
Burton Albion
|
Salford
|
Undisclosed
|
George Lloyd
|
Cheltenham
|
Shrewsbury
|
Free
|
Chey Dunkley
|
Shrewsbury
|
Chesterfield
|
Free
|
Sam Finley
|
Bristol Rovers
|
Tranmere
|
Free
|
Max Mata
|
Shrewsbury
|
Auckland
|
Loan
|
Matty Virtue
|
Blackpool
|
Fleetwood
|
Free
|
Tom Hewlett
|
Burton Albion
|
Poole Town
|
Free
|
Michael Olakigbe
|
Brentford B
|
Wigan
|
Loan
|
Kell Watts
|
Newcastle
|
Cambridge
|
Free
|
Louis Appere
|
Northampton
|
Stevenage
|
Free
|
Abraham Odoh
|
Harrogate
|
Peterborough
|
Undisclosed
|
Aaron Hayden
|
Wrexham
|
Carlisle
|
Free
|
Conor Hourihane
|
Derby
|
Barnsley
|
Free
|
Toto Nsiala
|
Burton Albion
|
Shrewsbury
|
Free
|
Dan Kemp
|
MK Dons
|
Stevenage
|
Free
|
Harvey Greenslade
|
Bristol Rovers
|
Yeovil
|
Free
|
Lewis Gordon
|
Bristol Rovers
|
Chesterfield
|
Free
|
Tunmise Sobowale
|
Shrewsbury
|
Swindon
|
Free
|
Alex Hartridge
|
Exeter
|
Wycombe
|
Free
|
George Dobson
|
Charlton
|
Fehervar
|
Free
|
James Scott
|
Exeter
|
St Mirren
|
Free
|
Corey Blackett-Taylor
|
Charlton
|
Derby
|
Free
|
Jayden Fevrier
|
Colchester
|
Stockport
|
Undisclosed
|
Frazer Blake-Tracy
|
Swindon
|
Mansfield
|
Free
|
Ollie Clarke
|
Mansfield
|
Swindon
|
Undisclosed
|
Jay Mingi
|
Colchester
|
Stockport
|
Undisclosed
|
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans
|
Stockport
|
MK Dons
|
Free
|
Jayden Davis
|
Crawley
|
Eastbourne Borough
|
Free
|
Keanu Baccus
|
St Mirren
|
Mansfield
|
Free
|
Neill Byrne
|
Stockport
|
Bradford City
|
Undisclosed
|
Antoni Sarcevic
|
Stockport
|
Bradford City
|
Free
|
Myles Hippolyte
|
Stockport
|
AFC Wimbledon
|
Free
|
Paddy Madden
|
Stockport
|
Chesterfield
|
Free
|
Callum Johnson
|
Mansfield
|
Bradford City
|
Free
|
Ben Tozer
|
Wrexham
|
Forest Green
|
Free
League Two transfers
|
Player
|
From
|
To
|
Fee
|
Jimmy Knowles
|
Boston Utd
|
Accrington
|
Free
|
Rosaire Longelo
|
Accrington
|
Swindon
|
Free
|
Aaron Rowe
|
Huddersfield
|
Gillingham
|
Free
|
Elliot Watt
|
Salford
|
Burton Albion
|
Free
|
Harrison Biggins
|
Doncaster
|
Shrewsbury
|
Free
|
Cole Stockton
|
Burton Albion
|
Salford
|
Undisclosed
|
George Lloyd
|
Cheltenham
|
Shrewsbury
|
Free
|
Chey Dunkley
|
Shrewsbury
|
Chesterfield
|
Free
|
Will Ferry
|
Cheltenham
|
Dundee United
|
Free
|
Jayden Harris
|
Carlisle
|
Sutton United
|
Free
|
Sam Finley
|
Bristol Rovers
|
Tranmere
|
Free
|
Matt Macey
|
Portsmouth
|
Colchester
|
Free
|
Matty Virtue
|
Blackpool
|
Fleetwood
|
Free
|
Uche Ikpeazu
|
Port Vale
|
St Johnstone
|
Free
|
Jordan Gibson
|
Carlisle
|
Doncaster
|
Free
|
Sean Long
|
Cheltenham
|
Forest Green
|
Free
|
Liam Sercombe
|
Cheltenham
|
Forest Green
|
Free
|
Ronan Curtis
|
AFC Wimbledon
|
Port Vale
|
Free
|
Abraham Odoh
|
Harrogate
|
Peterborough
|
Undisclosed
|
Aaron Hayden
|
Wrexham
|
Carlisle
|
Free
|
Dan Kemp
|
MK Dons
|
Stevenage
|
Free
|
Shaun Rooney
|
Fleetwood
|
St Mirren
|
Undisclosed
|
Lewis Gordon
|
Bristol Rovers
|
Chesterfield
|
Free
|
Tunmise Sobowale
|
Shrewsbury
|
Swindon
|
Free
|
Jacob Bedeau
|
Morecambe
|
Notts County
|
Free
|
Alex Hunt
|
Grimsby
|
York
|
Undisclosed
|
Tom Nixon
|
Hull U21
|
Doncaster
|
Undisclosed
|
James Waite
|
Newport County
|
Weston-super-Mare
|
Free
|
Dave Richards
|
Crewe
|
Dundee United
|
Free
|
Tom Knowles
|
Walsall
|
Forest Green
|
Free
|
Laurence Maguire
|
Chesterfield
|
MK Dons
|
Free
|
Dan Chesters
|
West Ham U21
|
Salford
|
Free
|
Joe Riley
|
Walsall
|
Fylde
|
Free
|
Jack Nolan
|
Accrington
|
Gillingham
|
Undisclosed
|
Jayden Fevrier
|
Colchester
|
Stockport
|
Undisclosed
|
Frazer Blake-Tracy
|
Swindon
|
Mansfield
|
Free
|
Harry Clifton
|
Grimsby
|
Doncaster
|
Undisclosed
|
Heath Richardson
|
Bradford City
|
Cleethorpes
|
Free
|
Armani Little
|
AFC Wimbledon
|
Gillingham
|
Free
|
Ollie Clarke
|
Mansfield
|
Swindon
|
Undisclosed
|
Aden Baldwin
|
Notts County
|
Bradford
|
Free
|
Luke Offord
|
Crewe
|
MK Dons
|
Free
|
Timi Odusina
|
Bradford City
|
Woking
|
Undisclosed
|
Tyrell Warren
|
Barrow
|
Grimsby
|
Free
|
Jay Mingi
|
Colchester
|
Stockport
|
Undisclosed
|
Elliot Nevitt
|
Crewe
|
Gillingham
|
Free
|
Matty Platt
|
Bradford City
|
Notts County
|
Free
|
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans
|
Stockport
|
MK Dons
|
Free
|
Michael Kelly
|
MK Dons
|
Accrington
|
Free
|
Ronan Curtis
|
AFC Wimbledon
|
Port Vale
|
Free
|
Douglas James-Taylor
|
Walsall
|
Drogheda United
|
Loan
|
Joe Sbarra
|
Solihull Moors
|
Doncaster
|
Free
|
Oscar Threlkeld
|
Morecambe
|
Torquay
|
Free
|
Matthew Stevens
|
Forest Green
|
AFC Wimbledon
|
Free
|
Neill Byrne
|
Stockport
|
Bradford City
|
Undisclosed
|
Antoni Sarcevic
|
Stockport
|
Bradford City
|
Free
|
Robbie Cleary
|
Oakland University
|
Salford
|
Free
|
Ash Taylor
|
Bradford City
|
Bruno's Magpies
|
Free
|
Ben Bottomley
|
Doncaster
|
North Ferriby
|
Free
|
Charlie Seaman
|
Doncaster
|
Maidstone
|
Free
|
Myles Hippolyte
|
Stockport
|
AFC Wimbledon
|
Free
|
Paddy Madden
|
Stockport
|
Chesterfield
|
Free
|
Sam Bowen
|
Newport County
|
Solihull Moors
|
Free
|
Marley Marshall-Miranda
|
Colchester
|
Braintree
|
Free
|
Callum Johnson
|
Mansfield
|
Bradford City
|
Free
|
Finn Cousin-Dawson
|
Bradford City
|
Yeovil
|
Free
|
Reece McAlear
|
Tranmere
|
Livingston
|
Free
|
Tobi Adebayo-Rowling
|
Notts County
|
Rochdale
|
Free
|
Ben Mason
|
AFC Wimbledon
|
Farnborough
|
Free
Scottish Premiership transfers
|
Player
|
From
|
To
|
Fee
|
Will Ferry
|
Cheltenham
|
Dundee United
|
Free
|
James Scott
|
Exeter
|
St Mirren
|
Free
|
Dave Richards
|
Crewe
|
Dundee United
|
Free
|
Tom Sparrow
|
Stoke U21
|
Motherwell
|
Free
|
Kofi Balmer
|
Crystal Palace U21
|
Motherwell
|
Free
|
Kieran Offord
|
St Mirren
|
Crusaders
|
Loan
|
Josh Rae
|
Airdrieonians
|
St Johnstone
|
Free
|
Clinton Nsiala
|
Milan U19
|
Rangers
|
Free
|
Kyle Turner
|
Ross County
|
Partick Thistle
|
Free
|
Jay Henderson
|
Ross County
|
Ayr United
|
Loan
|
Harry Stone
|
Hearts
|
Ayr United
|
Loan
|
Uche Ikpeazu
|
Port Vale
|
St Johnstone
|
Free
|
Jack Wilkie
|
Dundee
|
Arbroath
|
Free
|
Jefte
|
Fluminense
|
Rangers
|
Undisclosed
|
Ellery Balcombe
|
Brentford
|
St Mirren
|
Loan
|
Callum Booth
|
St Johnstone
|
Spartans
|
Free
|
Chris Kane
|
St Johnstone
|
Dunfermline
|
Free
|
Keanu Baccus
|
St Mirren
|
Mansfield
|
Free
|
Tyler French
|
Dundee
|
Sutton United
|
Free
|
Lewis Stevenson
|
Hibernian
|
Raith Rovers
|
Free
|
Shaun Rooney
|
Fleetwood
|
St Mirren
|
Undisclosed
|
Bruce Anderson
|
Livingston
|
Kilmarnock
|
Free
|
James Penrice
|
Livingston
|
Hearts
|
Free
|
Blair Spittal
|
Motherwell
|
Hearts
|
Free
|
Kenneth Vargas
|
Herediano
|
Hearts
|
Undisclosed
|
Yan Dhanda
|
Ross County
|
Hearts
|
Free
|
Ricki Lamie
|
Motherwell
|
Dundee
|
Free
|
Mohamed Diomande
|
FC Nordsjaelland
|
Rangers
|
Undisclosed
|
James Scott
|
Exeter
|
St Mirren
|
Free
|
Andy Halliday
|
Hearts
|
Motherwell
|
Free