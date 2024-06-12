Read update

After another dramatic season comes to a close, attention quickly turns to the transfer window as clubs look to bolster their sides ahead of the new campaign. This year is no different, even with Euro 2024 to keep us going through the summer months.

With teams up and down the land chasing deals right up until this year's deadline (which falls on 30th August), it can be difficult to keep up to speed with the personnel changes taking place.

That's where Football FanCast has you covered, with every deal involving clubs from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and the Scottish Premiership all in one place.

Jurrien-Timber-Declan-Rice-Kai-Havertz
Related
Transfer window 2024/25: When does the summer window open and close?
The Premier League has announced how long teams have to improve their squads this summer.

Last updated: 12th June 2024, 9pm

Pre-window done deals

Rodrigo Gomes for Estoril

With the window not officially opening until Friday 14th June, some clubs have wasted no time adding to their squads. Below is a list of transfers agreed from some time ago, including those that will become effective from the moment the window opens or at the end of players' contracts.

Note that players being released or retiring have not been included.

Premier League transfers

Tosin Adarabioyo for Fulham

Player

From

To

Fee

Rodrigo Gomes

Braga

Wolves

Undisclosed

Omari Forson

Man Utd

Monza

Free

Bendeguz Bolla

Wolves

Rapid Vienna

Free

Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool

Wigan

Loan

Alex Paulsen

Wellington

Bournemouth

Undisclosed

Kell Watts

Newcastle

Cambridge

Free

Enes Unal

Getafe

Bournemouth

£13m

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Man City

Southampton

£20m

Ellery Balcombe

Brentford

St Mirren

Loan

Alvaro Carreras

Man Utd

Benfica

£5.1m

Tosin Adarabioyo

Fulham

Chelsea

Free

Thilo Kehrer

West Ham

Monaco

Undisclosed

Morgan Sanson

Aston Villa

Nice

£3.4m

Thiago Silva

Chelsea

Fluminense

Free

Tommy Doyle

Man City

Wolves

£4.3m

Lewis Hall

Chelsea

Newcastle

£35m

Eric Dier

Tottenham

Bayern Munich

Free

Igor Thiago

Club Brugge

Brentford

£30m

Ibrahim Osman

FC Nordsjaelland

Brighton

£16m

Luis Sinisterra

Leeds

Bournemouth

£20m

Remo Freuler

Nottingham Forest

Bologna

£3.8m

Lucas Bergvall

Djurgarden

Tottenham

£8.5m

Ivan Perisic

Tottenham

Hajduk Split

Free

Mike Tresor

Genk

Burnley

£16m

Nick Hayes

Ipswich

Barnet

Free

Abdul Fatawu

Sporting CP

Leicester

£14.4m

Championship transfers

viktor-johansson-rotherham-championship

Player

From

To

Fee

Dion Pereira

Luton

Dag & Red

Loan

Maxime Esteve

Montpellier

Burnley

£10.1m

George Baldock

Sheff Utd

Panathinaikos

Free

Will Vaulks

Sheff Wed

Oxford United

Free

Ben Gibson

Norwich

Stoke

Free

Jose Cordoba

Levski Sofia

Norwich

Undisclosed

Marko Stamenic

Red Star

Coventry

£4.2m

Liam Kelly

Coventry

Rotherham

Free

Nathaniel Ogbeta

Swansea

Plymouth

Free

Christos Tzolis

Norwich

Fortuna Dusseldorf

£3m

Daniel Bennie

Perth Glory

QPR

Free

Luke Ayling

Leeds

Middlesbrough

Free

Sean Raggett

Portsmouth

Rotherham

Free

Raphael Borges Rodrigues

Macarthur

Coventry

Undisclosed

Reece James

Sheff Wed

Rotherham

Free

Joe Rafferty

Portsmouth

Rotherham

Free

Viktor Johansson

Rotherham

Stoke

Undisclosed

Lee Gregory

Sheff Wed

Mansfield

Free

Luis Sinisterra

Leeds

Bournemouth

£20m

Robin Koch

Leeds

Eintracht Frankfurt

Free

Matt Macey

Portsmouth

Colchester

Free

Conor Hourihane

Derby

Barnsley

Free

Corey Blackett-Taylor

Charlton

Derby

Free

League One transfers

Calvin-Ramsay

Player

From

To

Fee

Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool

Wigan

Loan

Aaron Rowe

Huddersfield

Gillingham

Free

Jordan Rhodes

Huddersfield

Blackpool

Free

Liam Kelly

Coventry

Rotherham

Free

Joe Powell

Burton Albion

Rotherham

Free

Sean Raggett

Portsmouth

Rotherham

Free

Reece James

Sheff Wed

Rotherham

Free

Shaun McWilliams

Northampton

Rotherham

Free

Joe Rafferty

Portsmouth

Rotherham

Free

Lee Gregory

Sheff Wed

Mansfield

Free

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Peterborough

Rotherham

Free

Elliot Watt

Salford

Burton Albion

Free

Josh Knight

Peterborough

Hannover 96

Free

Harrison Biggins

Doncaster

Shrewsbury

Free

Will Mannion

Cambridge

Charlton

Free

Cole Stockton

Burton Albion

Salford

Undisclosed

George Lloyd

Cheltenham

Shrewsbury

Free

Chey Dunkley

Shrewsbury

Chesterfield

Free

Sam Finley

Bristol Rovers

Tranmere

Free

Max Mata

Shrewsbury

Auckland

Loan

Matty Virtue

Blackpool

Fleetwood

Free

Tom Hewlett

Burton Albion

Poole Town

Free

Michael Olakigbe

Brentford B

Wigan

Loan

Kell Watts

Newcastle

Cambridge

Free

Louis Appere

Northampton

Stevenage

Free

Abraham Odoh

Harrogate

Peterborough

Undisclosed

Aaron Hayden

Wrexham

Carlisle

Free

Conor Hourihane

Derby

Barnsley

Free

Toto Nsiala

Burton Albion

Shrewsbury

Free

Dan Kemp

MK Dons

Stevenage

Free

Harvey Greenslade

Bristol Rovers

Yeovil

Free

Lewis Gordon

Bristol Rovers

Chesterfield

Free

Tunmise Sobowale

Shrewsbury

Swindon

Free

Alex Hartridge

Exeter

Wycombe

Free

George Dobson

Charlton

Fehervar

Free

James Scott

Exeter

St Mirren

Free

Corey Blackett-Taylor

Charlton

Derby

Free

Jayden Fevrier

Colchester

Stockport

Undisclosed

Frazer Blake-Tracy

Swindon

Mansfield

Free

Ollie Clarke

Mansfield

Swindon

Undisclosed

Jay Mingi

Colchester

Stockport

Undisclosed

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans

Stockport

MK Dons

Free

Jayden Davis

Crawley

Eastbourne Borough

Free

Keanu Baccus

St Mirren

Mansfield

Free

Neill Byrne

Stockport

Bradford City

Undisclosed

Antoni Sarcevic

Stockport

Bradford City

Free

Myles Hippolyte

Stockport

AFC Wimbledon

Free

Paddy Madden

Stockport

Chesterfield

Free

Callum Johnson

Mansfield

Bradford City

Free

Ben Tozer

Wrexham

Forest Green

Free

League Two transfers

efl-league-two-ball

Player

From

To

Fee

Jimmy Knowles

Boston Utd

Accrington

Free

Rosaire Longelo

Accrington

Swindon

Free

Aaron Rowe

Huddersfield

Gillingham

Free

Elliot Watt

Salford

Burton Albion

Free

Harrison Biggins

Doncaster

Shrewsbury

Free

Cole Stockton

Burton Albion

Salford

Undisclosed

George Lloyd

Cheltenham

Shrewsbury

Free

Chey Dunkley

Shrewsbury

Chesterfield

Free

Will Ferry

Cheltenham

Dundee United

Free

Jayden Harris

Carlisle

Sutton United

Free

Sam Finley

Bristol Rovers

Tranmere

Free

Matt Macey

Portsmouth

Colchester

Free

Matty Virtue

Blackpool

Fleetwood

Free

Uche Ikpeazu

Port Vale

St Johnstone

Free

Jordan Gibson

Carlisle

Doncaster

Free

Sean Long

Cheltenham

Forest Green

Free

Liam Sercombe

Cheltenham

Forest Green

Free

Ronan Curtis

AFC Wimbledon

Port Vale

Free

Abraham Odoh

Harrogate

Peterborough

Undisclosed

Aaron Hayden

Wrexham

Carlisle

Free

Dan Kemp

MK Dons

Stevenage

Free

Shaun Rooney

Fleetwood

St Mirren

Undisclosed

Lewis Gordon

Bristol Rovers

Chesterfield

Free

Tunmise Sobowale

Shrewsbury

Swindon

Free

Jacob Bedeau

Morecambe

Notts County

Free

Alex Hunt

Grimsby

York

Undisclosed

Tom Nixon

Hull U21

Doncaster

Undisclosed

James Waite

Newport County

Weston-super-Mare

Free

Dave Richards

Crewe

Dundee United

Free

Tom Knowles

Walsall

Forest Green

Free

Laurence Maguire

Chesterfield

MK Dons

Free

Dan Chesters

West Ham U21

Salford

Free

Joe Riley

Walsall

Fylde

Free

Jack Nolan

Accrington

Gillingham

Undisclosed

Jayden Fevrier

Colchester

Stockport

Undisclosed

Frazer Blake-Tracy

Swindon

Mansfield

Free

Harry Clifton

Grimsby

Doncaster

Undisclosed

Heath Richardson

Bradford City

Cleethorpes

Free

Armani Little

AFC Wimbledon

Gillingham

Free

Ollie Clarke

Mansfield

Swindon

Undisclosed

Aden Baldwin

Notts County

Bradford

Free

Luke Offord

Crewe

MK Dons

Free

Timi Odusina

Bradford City

Woking

Undisclosed

Tyrell Warren

Barrow

Grimsby

Free

Jay Mingi

Colchester

Stockport

Undisclosed

Elliot Nevitt

Crewe

Gillingham

Free

Matty Platt

Bradford City

Notts County

Free

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans

Stockport

MK Dons

Free

Michael Kelly

MK Dons

Accrington

Free

Ronan Curtis

AFC Wimbledon

Port Vale

Free

Douglas James-Taylor

Walsall

Drogheda United

Loan

Joe Sbarra

Solihull Moors

Doncaster

Free

Oscar Threlkeld

Morecambe

Torquay

Free

Matthew Stevens

Forest Green

AFC Wimbledon

Free

Neill Byrne

Stockport

Bradford City

Undisclosed

Antoni Sarcevic

Stockport

Bradford City

Free

Robbie Cleary

Oakland University

Salford

Free

Ash Taylor

Bradford City

Bruno's Magpies

Free

Ben Bottomley

Doncaster

North Ferriby

Free

Charlie Seaman

Doncaster

Maidstone

Free

Myles Hippolyte

Stockport

AFC Wimbledon

Free

Paddy Madden

Stockport

Chesterfield

Free

Sam Bowen

Newport County

Solihull Moors

Free

Marley Marshall-Miranda

Colchester

Braintree

Free

Callum Johnson

Mansfield

Bradford City

Free

Finn Cousin-Dawson

Bradford City

Yeovil

Free

Reece McAlear

Tranmere

Livingston

Free

Tobi Adebayo-Rowling

Notts County

Rochdale

Free

Ben Mason

AFC Wimbledon

Farnborough

Free

Scottish Premiership transfers

Diomande-Barisic-Rangers

Player

From

To

Fee

Will Ferry

Cheltenham

Dundee United

Free

James Scott

Exeter

St Mirren

Free

Dave Richards

Crewe

Dundee United

Free

Tom Sparrow

Stoke U21

Motherwell

Free

Kofi Balmer

Crystal Palace U21

Motherwell

Free

Kieran Offord

St Mirren

Crusaders

Loan

Josh Rae

Airdrieonians

St Johnstone

Free

Clinton Nsiala

Milan U19

Rangers

Free

Kyle Turner

Ross County

Partick Thistle

Free

Jay Henderson

Ross County

Ayr United

Loan

Harry Stone

Hearts

Ayr United

Loan

Uche Ikpeazu

Port Vale

St Johnstone

Free

Jack Wilkie

Dundee

Arbroath

Free

Jefte

Fluminense

Rangers

Undisclosed

Ellery Balcombe

Brentford

St Mirren

Loan

Callum Booth

St Johnstone

Spartans

Free

Chris Kane

St Johnstone

Dunfermline

Free

Keanu Baccus

St Mirren

Mansfield

Free

Tyler French

Dundee

Sutton United

Free

Lewis Stevenson

Hibernian

Raith Rovers

Free

Shaun Rooney

Fleetwood

St Mirren

Undisclosed

Bruce Anderson

Livingston

Kilmarnock

Free

James Penrice

Livingston

Hearts

Free

Blair Spittal

Motherwell

Hearts

Free

Kenneth Vargas

Herediano

Hearts

Undisclosed

Yan Dhanda

Ross County

Hearts

Free

Ricki Lamie

Motherwell

Dundee

Free

Mohamed Diomande

FC Nordsjaelland

Rangers

Undisclosed

James Scott

Exeter

St Mirren

Free

Andy Halliday

Hearts

Motherwell

Free