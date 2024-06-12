After another dramatic season comes to a close, attention quickly turns to the transfer window as clubs look to bolster their sides ahead of the new campaign. This year is no different, even with Euro 2024 to keep us going through the summer months.

With teams up and down the land chasing deals right up until this year's deadline (which falls on 30th August), it can be difficult to keep up to speed with the personnel changes taking place.

That's where Football FanCast has you covered, with every deal involving clubs from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and the Scottish Premiership all in one place.

Pre-window done deals

With the window not officially opening until Friday 14th June, some clubs have wasted no time adding to their squads. Below is a list of transfers agreed from some time ago, including those that will become effective from the moment the window opens or at the end of players' contracts.

Note that players being released or retiring have not been included.

Premier League transfers

Player From To Fee Rodrigo Gomes Braga Wolves Undisclosed Omari Forson Man Utd Monza Free Bendeguz Bolla Wolves Rapid Vienna Free Calvin Ramsay Liverpool Wigan Loan Alex Paulsen Wellington Bournemouth Undisclosed Kell Watts Newcastle Cambridge Free Enes Unal Getafe Bournemouth £13m Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Southampton £20m Ellery Balcombe Brentford St Mirren Loan Alvaro Carreras Man Utd Benfica £5.1m Tosin Adarabioyo Fulham Chelsea Free Thilo Kehrer West Ham Monaco Undisclosed Morgan Sanson Aston Villa Nice £3.4m Thiago Silva Chelsea Fluminense Free Tommy Doyle Man City Wolves £4.3m Lewis Hall Chelsea Newcastle £35m Eric Dier Tottenham Bayern Munich Free Igor Thiago Club Brugge Brentford £30m Ibrahim Osman FC Nordsjaelland Brighton £16m Luis Sinisterra Leeds Bournemouth £20m Remo Freuler Nottingham Forest Bologna £3.8m Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden Tottenham £8.5m Ivan Perisic Tottenham Hajduk Split Free Mike Tresor Genk Burnley £16m Nick Hayes Ipswich Barnet Free Abdul Fatawu Sporting CP Leicester £14.4m

Championship transfers

Player From To Fee Dion Pereira Luton Dag & Red Loan Maxime Esteve Montpellier Burnley £10.1m George Baldock Sheff Utd Panathinaikos Free Will Vaulks Sheff Wed Oxford United Free Ben Gibson Norwich Stoke Free Jose Cordoba Levski Sofia Norwich Undisclosed Marko Stamenic Red Star Coventry £4.2m Liam Kelly Coventry Rotherham Free Nathaniel Ogbeta Swansea Plymouth Free Christos Tzolis Norwich Fortuna Dusseldorf £3m Daniel Bennie Perth Glory QPR Free Luke Ayling Leeds Middlesbrough Free Sean Raggett Portsmouth Rotherham Free Raphael Borges Rodrigues Macarthur Coventry Undisclosed Reece James Sheff Wed Rotherham Free Joe Rafferty Portsmouth Rotherham Free Viktor Johansson Rotherham Stoke Undisclosed Lee Gregory Sheff Wed Mansfield Free Luis Sinisterra Leeds Bournemouth £20m Robin Koch Leeds Eintracht Frankfurt Free Matt Macey Portsmouth Colchester Free Conor Hourihane Derby Barnsley Free Corey Blackett-Taylor Charlton Derby Free

League One transfers

Player From To Fee Calvin Ramsay Liverpool Wigan Loan Aaron Rowe Huddersfield Gillingham Free Jordan Rhodes Huddersfield Blackpool Free Liam Kelly Coventry Rotherham Free Joe Powell Burton Albion Rotherham Free Sean Raggett Portsmouth Rotherham Free Reece James Sheff Wed Rotherham Free Shaun McWilliams Northampton Rotherham Free Joe Rafferty Portsmouth Rotherham Free Lee Gregory Sheff Wed Mansfield Free Jonson Clarke-Harris Peterborough Rotherham Free Elliot Watt Salford Burton Albion Free Josh Knight Peterborough Hannover 96 Free Harrison Biggins Doncaster Shrewsbury Free Will Mannion Cambridge Charlton Free Cole Stockton Burton Albion Salford Undisclosed George Lloyd Cheltenham Shrewsbury Free Chey Dunkley Shrewsbury Chesterfield Free Sam Finley Bristol Rovers Tranmere Free Max Mata Shrewsbury Auckland Loan Matty Virtue Blackpool Fleetwood Free Tom Hewlett Burton Albion Poole Town Free Michael Olakigbe Brentford B Wigan Loan Kell Watts Newcastle Cambridge Free Louis Appere Northampton Stevenage Free Abraham Odoh Harrogate Peterborough Undisclosed Aaron Hayden Wrexham Carlisle Free Conor Hourihane Derby Barnsley Free Toto Nsiala Burton Albion Shrewsbury Free Dan Kemp MK Dons Stevenage Free Harvey Greenslade Bristol Rovers Yeovil Free Lewis Gordon Bristol Rovers Chesterfield Free Tunmise Sobowale Shrewsbury Swindon Free Alex Hartridge Exeter Wycombe Free George Dobson Charlton Fehervar Free James Scott Exeter St Mirren Free Corey Blackett-Taylor Charlton Derby Free Jayden Fevrier Colchester Stockport Undisclosed Frazer Blake-Tracy Swindon Mansfield Free Ollie Clarke Mansfield Swindon Undisclosed Jay Mingi Colchester Stockport Undisclosed Connor Lemonheigh-Evans Stockport MK Dons Free Jayden Davis Crawley Eastbourne Borough Free Keanu Baccus St Mirren Mansfield Free Neill Byrne Stockport Bradford City Undisclosed Antoni Sarcevic Stockport Bradford City Free Myles Hippolyte Stockport AFC Wimbledon Free Paddy Madden Stockport Chesterfield Free Callum Johnson Mansfield Bradford City Free Ben Tozer Wrexham Forest Green Free

League Two transfers

Player From To Fee Jimmy Knowles Boston Utd Accrington Free Rosaire Longelo Accrington Swindon Free Aaron Rowe Huddersfield Gillingham Free Elliot Watt Salford Burton Albion Free Harrison Biggins Doncaster Shrewsbury Free Cole Stockton Burton Albion Salford Undisclosed George Lloyd Cheltenham Shrewsbury Free Chey Dunkley Shrewsbury Chesterfield Free Will Ferry Cheltenham Dundee United Free Jayden Harris Carlisle Sutton United Free Sam Finley Bristol Rovers Tranmere Free Matt Macey Portsmouth Colchester Free Matty Virtue Blackpool Fleetwood Free Uche Ikpeazu Port Vale St Johnstone Free Jordan Gibson Carlisle Doncaster Free Sean Long Cheltenham Forest Green Free Liam Sercombe Cheltenham Forest Green Free Ronan Curtis AFC Wimbledon Port Vale Free Abraham Odoh Harrogate Peterborough Undisclosed Aaron Hayden Wrexham Carlisle Free Dan Kemp MK Dons Stevenage Free Shaun Rooney Fleetwood St Mirren Undisclosed Lewis Gordon Bristol Rovers Chesterfield Free Tunmise Sobowale Shrewsbury Swindon Free Jacob Bedeau Morecambe Notts County Free Alex Hunt Grimsby York Undisclosed Tom Nixon Hull U21 Doncaster Undisclosed James Waite Newport County Weston-super-Mare Free Dave Richards Crewe Dundee United Free Tom Knowles Walsall Forest Green Free Laurence Maguire Chesterfield MK Dons Free Dan Chesters West Ham U21 Salford Free Joe Riley Walsall Fylde Free Jack Nolan Accrington Gillingham Undisclosed Jayden Fevrier Colchester Stockport Undisclosed Frazer Blake-Tracy Swindon Mansfield Free Harry Clifton Grimsby Doncaster Undisclosed Heath Richardson Bradford City Cleethorpes Free Armani Little AFC Wimbledon Gillingham Free Ollie Clarke Mansfield Swindon Undisclosed Aden Baldwin Notts County Bradford Free Luke Offord Crewe MK Dons Free Timi Odusina Bradford City Woking Undisclosed Tyrell Warren Barrow Grimsby Free Jay Mingi Colchester Stockport Undisclosed Elliot Nevitt Crewe Gillingham Free Matty Platt Bradford City Notts County Free Connor Lemonheigh-Evans Stockport MK Dons Free Michael Kelly MK Dons Accrington Free Ronan Curtis AFC Wimbledon Port Vale Free Douglas James-Taylor Walsall Drogheda United Loan Joe Sbarra Solihull Moors Doncaster Free Oscar Threlkeld Morecambe Torquay Free Matthew Stevens Forest Green AFC Wimbledon Free Neill Byrne Stockport Bradford City Undisclosed Antoni Sarcevic Stockport Bradford City Free Robbie Cleary Oakland University Salford Free Ash Taylor Bradford City Bruno's Magpies Free Ben Bottomley Doncaster North Ferriby Free Charlie Seaman Doncaster Maidstone Free Myles Hippolyte Stockport AFC Wimbledon Free Paddy Madden Stockport Chesterfield Free Sam Bowen Newport County Solihull Moors Free Marley Marshall-Miranda Colchester Braintree Free Callum Johnson Mansfield Bradford City Free Finn Cousin-Dawson Bradford City Yeovil Free Reece McAlear Tranmere Livingston Free Tobi Adebayo-Rowling Notts County Rochdale Free Ben Mason AFC Wimbledon Farnborough Free

Scottish Premiership transfers