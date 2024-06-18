Despite recent struggles with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, Everton look set to open the chequebook this summer and bring a number of reinforcements to the club.

Fresh faces expected to arrive at Goodison

One name linked with a move to Merseyside is former Liverpool loanee Arthur Melo. The midfielder boasts 22 caps for Brazil and whilst his spell at Anfield was marred by injury, he would no doubt be a massive asset in the Toffees' midfield.

Related Dyche personally monitoring Everton move for £20m Branthwaite successor Everton are eyeing up a replacement for their star man amid intense interest from Manchester United.

A midfielder clearly ranks high on Everton's shopping list with recent reports also linking the club with a move for Matteo Guendouzi and Khephren Thuram. Whichever midfielder ends up joining the club will likely be arriving to replace Amadou Onana, with the Belgian attracting interest from a host of top clubs.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur look set to battle it out for the 22-year-old with the Toffees reportedly asking for a fee in the region of £50 million to secure his services. Onana made 30 league appearances for Everton last season, proving a vital part of Sean Dyche's side as they fought off relegation in spite of multiple points deductions.

With Onana's exit now likely, it appears that Everton have agreed a deal to sign a midfielder from a side that secured Champions League football last season.

Everton agree deal for Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam

As first reported by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Everton have agreed a deal to sign Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam. The 20-year-old central midfielder is set to join the Toffees in a deal worth somewhere in the region of £10million after a "breakthrough" in talks.

The young Englishman is said to be highly rated at his current club however a number of factors have led to him being shown the door at Villa Park this summer. Most prevalent is Iroegbunam's lack of game time during his time in the Midlands, with the midfielder managing just nine league appearances as the Villans finished fourth in the Premier League.

The second reason behind his exit is Villa's need to sell players to satisfy FFP rules. An earlier report by Football Inisder suggested that the Villans need to raise £60 million in player sales this summer before they can start to bring fresh faces in. With Unai Emery unlikley to want to lose any of his key players, it is inevitable that promising but non-essential talents like Iroegbunam will be sacrificed in order to balance Villa's books.

Despite struggling for game time at his parent club, Iroegbunam has excelled out on loan in particular during a spell with QPR in 2022/23. The midfielder made 32 appearances for the Hoops and earned the plaudits of then manager Michael Beale in the process.

Speaking to the press following Iroegbunam's debut, Beale was quick to praise the midfielder: "Tim's a very good player and we're fortunate to have him. We can't rush him. He's 19 but I think he's going to have a good season here with us."

In this situation, Villa's loss will certainly be Everton's gain with the Toffees getting their hands on a quality talent for a cheap price.