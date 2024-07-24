After staving off relegation from the Premier League last season, Everton now look close to adding a new attacking star to Sean Dyche's squad.

Toffees target new attacking talents

The big news out of Goodison Park has been Everton's continued pursuit of new forward players. The name most commonly associated with a move to Merseyside this summer has been Wilfried Gnonto who appears almost nailed on to leave Leeds United after the Whites failed to gain promotion last season.

Recent developments on Gnonto's transfer have suggested that the Italian could be confirmed as an Everton player as early as this week. A report by Team Talk suggests that the only issue left to resolve is the price with the Toffees willing to pay £20million for the winger whilst Leeds are holding out for a figure closer to £25million.

A report from earlier this month also claimed that Everton are in the market for a new central striker with the Toffees reportedly eyeing a move for Eddie Nketiah. The English forward could be allowed to leave Arsenal this summer with the Gunners eager to raise funds ready to bring in new signings.

With attacking reinforcements clearly high on Everton's shopping list this summer, it appears that the Toffees are now closing in on a deal to bring a highly-rated talent to Goodison Park.

Everton close to signing Lindstrom

As first reported on the X account of Fabrizio Romano, Everton are closing in on deal to sign Jesper Lindstrom from Napoli. Romano claims that the two clubs are on the verge of agreeing a loan-to-buy deal that will see the Toffees pay an initial £2.5million loan fee with the option to make the transfer permanent for a further £18.5million.

This development will be welcome news for the Goodison faithful with the Toffees linked with a move for Lindstrom for some time. Reports last week stated that a deal for the winger had been reached with just the personal terms needing to be ironed out. Romano develops on this story claiming that these contract talks are now on the verge of being agreed.

The 24-year-old featured 22 times for Napoli in the league last season but failed to register a goal during this time. Despite his poor form in Naples, the winger enjoyed a far more successful time at his former club Frankfurt. In his 80 appearances for the Bundesliga side, Lindstrom contributed 14 goals and 14 assists.

It was the Denmark international's exploits in Frankfurt that saw him earn the praise of goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who spoke highly of Lindstrom's talents:

"Jesper is very young and came from a different league. The Bundesliga is a tougher league than the Danish league, you have to get used to it. It’s normal, and everyone in the club and the team knows that. Jesper has already made significant steps forward... you can see that he's an outstanding footballer and has very good technique".

After previously plying his trade in the top flights of both Italy and Germany, Lindstrom looks like he could soon be adding a spell in the Premier League to what is already a very impressive CV.