Despite previously struggling with financial sanctions, Everton look set to open their chequebook this summer and reward Sean Dyche with a slew of fresh faces this summer.

Toffees want reinforcements in midfield

The latest rumours out of Merseyside suggest that the Toffees view improvements in the middle of the park as their top priority during the transfer window. Recent news has seen Everton linked with a move for Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam, who could be available for as little as £10 million this summer.

Joining Iroegbunam on the Toffees' shopping list is French duo Matteo Guendouzi and Khephren Thuram. Whilst Guendouzi will be a familiar name among English fans owing to his time at Arsenal, Thuram is something of an unknown entity to much of the Goodison faithful having spent his whole career to date in France.

Whichever midfielder arrives at Everton is likely to replace Amadou Onana. The Belgian has long been linked with a move away from Merseyside with the most recent developments suggesting a race between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal for his signature. The Toffees are reportedly asking for a fee in the region of £50 million for Onana's services, meaning that they won't be short of funds to buy a replacement.

With this in mind, it now appears that Everton are looking to take advantage of a player's contract situation in order to sign a highly rated player for a cut-rate price.

Everton have an eye on Belgian midfielder

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Belgian press are stating that Everton are just one of many clubs keeping an eye on VFL Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx.

The outlet goes on to report that Wolfsburg have been unsuccessful in extending the Belgian's contract which is due to expire in the summer of 2025. Because of this, it’s said that the Bundesliga side 'can’t be greedy' about the sale and should look to get a fee for Vranckx rather than letting him leave for free at the end of next season.

With Wolfsburg clearly eager to sell, the Toffees look set to face stiff competition to secure the services of the midfielder. The report cites Italian sides Napoli and Fiorentina as interested in agreeing a deal, meaning that Everton will have to move quickly if they are to get the signing over the line.

The 21-year-old featured 26 times for Wolfsburg last season, however struggled with injury during the latter half of the campaign. Despite this, the midfielder has proven his quality on multiple occasions, earning himself a call up to Belgium's Euro 2024 squad.

His time in Germany has also seen him earn praise from his former coach Florian Kohfeldt, who said that the player is "unexcited, courageous, allows himself to be played to in pressure situations" and "plays like a 25-year-old”.

If Everton are to ramp up their pursuit of Vranckx, they would likely get themselves a bargain owing to Wolfsburg's clear need to sell this summer. Alongside this, the Toffees would need to cover the Belgian's wages with the midfielder currently earning a reported £45,000 per week.

With Onana likely to depart this summer and the need for fresh faces clear, Everton could do a lot worse than signing a highly rated talent that could go on to look like one of the bargains of the transfer window.