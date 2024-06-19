After steering Everton well clear of the Premier League's drop zone, the higher ups at Goodison Park are hoping to reward Sean Dyche with some fresh faces this summer.

Toffees target rebuild in the middle of the park

Whilst it is hard to pick too many faults in an Everton side that finished a comfortable 15th in the Premier League despite looking nailed on for relegation due to circumstances outside of the playing squad's control, it is clear that there are still improvements to be made in the transfer window.

One area of concern is midfield with Dyche still yet to settle on a consistent pairing in the middle of the park. Last season saw a number of different players operate in this position often with varying degrees of success.

Everton midfielders 2023/24 Games played Starts Amadou Onana 30 23 James Garner 37 34 Andre Gomes 12 3 Abdoulaye Doucouré 32 32 Idrissa Gueye 25 24

To make matters worse for Everton, it now appears that their star player in this position is set to depart this summer. Amadou Onana is attracting interest from across Europe with the latest rumours seeing North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur battling it out for the 22-year-old. It is reported that the Toffees would part ways with Onana for £50 million, and the Merseyside outfit would of course then need to find a replacement.

Everton make offer for in-demand Roma player

As first reported by Sport Witness, Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Everton have made an offer for Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove. The outlet states that Bove has the opportunity to leave his current club this summer after 31 Serie A appearances for Roma last season.

The 22-year-old had previously been on the radar of Leeds United, however Di Marzio states that the Whites' failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League has opened the door for the Toffees to complete the deal.

Di Marzio reports that the exact figure of Everton's bid is not known, however Roma sporting director Florent Ghisolfi is said to want around £18 million for Bove. Viewing this fee as on the high side, the Italian journalist reveals that "the next few days will show if there’ll be concrete developments in this case".

Alongside his domestic appearances for Roma last season, Bove also featured heavily in their Europa League campaign. The Italian played 11 times in the continental competition, scoring one goal in the process.

Bove's exploits for Roma last season caught the eye of many in Italian football, with even national team coach Luciano Spalletti name-dropping the 22-year-old in a press conference back in January, telling the media:

“In recent months, we saw the emergence of players we’d been tracking for a long time such as Kayode, Ranieri, Koleosho and Casadei. Bove is now a certainty. A very fine player.”

If Everton are to get a deal for Bove over the line, they will be getting a European quality midfielder that has more than enough time to develop into a potentially world class player.