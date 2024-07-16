Whilst their activity in previous transfer windows was severely hampered by financial sanctions, Everton appear eager to put that behind them and use this summer to significantly improve Sean Dyche's side.

Everton eager to get business done quickly

Despite the window still being in its early stages, Everton have already managed to get a number of deals over the line. The Toffees' first incoming of the summer saw Tim Iroegbunam join the club from Aston Villa in a deal reported to be worth £9million.

Iroegbunam was followed through the door at Goodison by former Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye who joined in a €20million (£16.9million) move from Marseille. The Senegal international signed a five-year deal with the Toffees and will no doubt play a vital part in Dyche's side next season.

Whilst Everton have already paid out for new signings, with Jack Harrison also returning on loan, the Toffees look set to receive a significant windfall from the imminent departure of Amadou Onana. The Belgian midfielder looks close to completing a £50million move to fellow Premier League side Aston Villa. Whilst Onana will be sorely missed at Goodison, his departure will give the club much-needed funds to bring in more players.

With Everton showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market this summer, the club are now in talks to sign one of their long-term targets.

Toffees have genuine interest in Championship talent

According to the X account of transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Everton are eager to pursue a deal for Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto this summer. Romano has reported that talks have recently taken place between Gnonto's camp and the Merseyside outfit with negotiations now well underway.

The post then goes on to claim that the Italian winger is keen on a move to Goodison Park, perhaps owing to Leeds' failure to secure promotion from the Championship last season.

The Toffees have been eager to sign Gnonto for some time with the 20-year-old linked with a move to Merseyside as far back as last summer. With Daniel Farke's side possibly under pressure to sell some of their biggest talents to make more additions of their own, Everton could finally land the Italy international before the window slams shut next month.

Whilst last season saw Gnonto play his football in the Championship, the winger is no stranger to Premier League football with the Italian impressing during Leeds' most recent spell in the topflight.

Speaking back in January 2023, Sky Sports pundit and former Man United defender Gary Neville sang Gnonto's praises, saying of the player:

"To see someone so mature, so young is very unusual in that position. Sometimes you see potential and talent but watching him so closely, his understanding of where to be, his choice of pass, when to run with it, his awareness of teammates, really good honestly."

With Gnonto's departure from Elland Road looking more likely this summer, now could be the time for the Toffees to finally swoop in and bring the player to Goodison Park.