After ending last season a safe distance from the Premier League's relegation zone, Everton are hoping to build upon their strong finish to the campaign by signing a highly sought after free agent.

Toffees target attacking reinforcements this summer

The latest rumours out of Goodison Park have centered around a number of attacking talents who could make the move to Merseyside during the window. Everton have now confirmed the signing of Marseille attacker Iliman Ndiaye, as the former Sheffield United man joins for a fee worth roughly £15m.

Wilfried Gnonto is another name linked with the Toffees with the Leeds United winger expected to depart Elland Road this summer after his side lost out in the Championship playoff final. Everton launched a series of bids for the player back in the summer of 2023, making this return for the Italian not unexpected.

A striker also appears high on Sean Dyche's list of priorities with recent news suggesting that Everton could make a move for Chelsea wantaway Armando Broja. The Albanian has a reported price tag of £35 million which the Toffees could be inclined to meet if they are to lose the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the window.

With the fees associated with some of these targets appearing somewhat out of reach for Everton, the club are also looking towards the free agent market as they look set to compete for a striker who won't cost them a penny.

As first reported by Sport Witness, Everton are one of a number of clubs talking to the representatives of Martin Braithwaite about a potential move this summer.

The outlet claims that the Toffees are joined by Leicester City and Southampton in their pursuit of the former Espanyol striker. The 33-year-old scored 22 goals last season as his side finished fourth in the Spanish second division, earning promotion back to the La Liga Santander.

Despite possessing a CV boasting spells in Denmark, France and England, Braithwaite is probably best known for his spell with FC Barcelona. The Danish striker joined the Catalan side in February 2020 in an emergency deal, going on to score 10 goals in 58 appearances during his near 18-month spell with the club.

Michael Pedersen, who mentored Braithwaite during his time at Danish outfit Esbjerg, spoke highly of the striker's move to Barcelona: “He has the tactical ability to fit into different tactical set-ups depending on the clubs he has represented in his career so far, and I know that he can play with a vision and anticipation in his game that is quite extraordinary."

Whilst Braithwaite did not manage to write himself into the history books at the Nou Camp, there is no doubt that he would be a strong addition to Dyche's side, especially since he won't cost the Toffees a penny.