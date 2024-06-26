With last season's financial sanctions hopefully behind them, Everton are now looking towards this summer as they look to sign a player perfect for Sean Dyche's system.

Fresh faces expected at Goodison this summer

The latest transfer rumours out of Merseyside have linked the Toffees with a slew of smart acquisitions. The most recent name linked with a move to Goodison is Wilfred Ndidi, who is set to become a free agent when his contract at Leicester City expires at the end of this month.

Attacking players are also high on the Toffees' wishlist with the club eager to make moves for young forward players Wilfried Gnonto and Armando Broja. The former has been linked with Everton since last summer whilst the latter appears nailed on to be leaving Chelsea during this window.

The higher ups at Goodison Park also have a defensive player on their minds with Hull City's Jacob Greaves long seen as the likely successor to Jarrad Branthwaite. The young defender appears destined to be playing his football in the Premier League next season, however Everton will face competition from Ipswich for his signature.

With Dyche and co looking to strengthen in all areas of the pitch, the Toffees are now interested in a move for a highly rated defensive player.

Toffees keen on Man United man this summer

As first reported by HITC, Everton are interested in a move for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The outlet reports that the current Man United man's future at Old Trafford is uncertain with Erik Ten Hag reportedly eyeing a move for a new right back this summer.

The 26-year-old joined United in a £50 million move from Crystal Palace back in 2019, and currently commands a weekly wage of £90,000 per capology, however has gone on to struggle to maintain a consistent place in the Red Devils' starting eleven.

Despite his problems at United, Wan-Bissaka has maintained his accolade as one of the league's best one on one defenders. Whilst some modern fullbacks look to spend more time attacking than defending, the Englishman is an out-and-out defensive presence.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka stats last 365 days Total per 90 Rank vs fullbacks in comparable leagues Interceptions 2.30 99th percentile Clearances 3.48 96th percentile Pass completion % 84.1 83rd percentile Tackles 2.21 66th percentile

Following Wan-Bissaka's exceptional defensive display against Brighton in the 2023 FA Cup semi-final, then Leicester City star James Maddison said of the defender (via the Guardian): "AWB is ridiculously good at 1 v 1 defending.

“Probably the best in the world bar none. So many wingers run out of ideas when playing directly against him.”

Whilst it is one thing for an individual's performance to earn plaudits from their teammates or manager, it is a whole other kind of accolade when other team's players take notice and sing your praises.

This quote from Maddison shows just how well regarded Wan-Bisakka is when it comes to the art of defending. With Dyche well known for his defensive style, adding the 26-year-old to the Toffees' backline would be an excellent acquisition.