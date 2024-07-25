With some of Everton's attacking stars rumoured to be leaving the club during the summer window, the club are on the lookout for new players to replace them.

More Everton exits possible this summer

The big story emerging out of Merseyside in recent days has focused on Dominic Calvert-Lewin's future at Everton after the club sold Amadou Onana to Aston Villa. Both West Ham and Newcastle had made enquiries about the striker which were quickly shut down by the Toffees.

Despite their initial reluctance, Everton could now be forced to accept an offer for Calvert-Lewin owing to the Toffees' failed takeover by The Friedkin Group who pulled out of a deal to purchase the Merseyside outfit last week. After almost eight years with the club, the Goodison faithful would no doubt be disappointed to see Calvert-Lewin depart in this manner.

Another player who could be on his way out of Everton this summer is Beto. The striker only joined the Toffees last summer in a near £26million move from Serie A side Udinese. With things not going to plan during his first season on Merseyside, it appears that a return to Italy may be on the cards for Beto with Bologna reportedly viewing the player as a replacement for the departed Joshua Zirkzee.

With the respective futures of Everton's current attacking options looking uncertain, the Toffees have made contact about signing a sought-after striker this summer.

Everton target a move for Milik

As relayed by Sport Witness, the press in Italy are claiming that Everton are one of many Premier League sides eyeing a move for Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik this summer. The outlet states that the Toffees are joined by West Ham and Brentford in their pursuit of the Polish centre forward, with all three clubs making contact and asking or information.

The 30-year-old is not said to be in the plans of new Juventus boss Thiago Motta who arrives in Turin after guiding Bologna to the Champions League last season. Despite falling out of favour with his new manager, Milik, valued at around £5m, managed to impress at times last season, scoring eight goals in 36 appearances.

Milik's time with Juventus has been the striker's second time playing in Serie A. The 30-year-old's first spell in Italy saw Milik score 48 goals in 122 appearances while plying his trade at Napoli. Speaking on Milik's performances for his side, former Napoli and Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke highly of the player in the past.

“I have always had great centre-forward in my career, from [Filippo] Inzaghi to [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, Icardi is a great centre-forward like Milik. The Pole, however, is more complete, even if the Argentine finalises more inside the area.”

Most interestingly, Sport Witness reports that Milik has recently changed his agent and is now represented by CAA Stellar, the same agency as Everton's number one Jordan Pickford.