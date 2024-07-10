After confirming their Premier League status for another season, Everton are now set to reward Sean Dyche with a number of fresh faces to improve his side going into the next campaign.

Everton eye replacements for outgoing stars

The main questions going into the summer window will be whether Everton are able to keep hold of some of their most important players, and if not, who they can bring in to replace them.

The ongoing saga around the future of Jarrad Branthwaite has occupied many of the headlines in recent weeks, with Manchester United reportedly launching a new bid for the England youth international. Whilst the £50m bid quoted is still some way away from the Toffees' £80m estimation of the player, there is still a chance he leaves Merseyside this summer.

Hull City's Jacob Greaves had long been thought of as Branthwaite's successor in the heart of Everton's defence. However, it now appears that the Tigers defender is set for a move to Premier League new boys Ipswich Town.

Amadou Onana is another player expected to be departing Goodison Park this summer, with Man United once again throwing their hat into the ring to secure the services of the Belgium international. Wilfred Ndidi has been the name most frequently associated with the potential vacancy in the Toffees' midfield, with the Nigerian failing to negotiate a new contract at Leicester City.

With Everton clearly preparing for life without some of their biggest stars, the club have now been told how much they will need to cough up to sign one of their targets in defence.

Toffees need to up offer to secure Sanchez deal

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Turkish press are claiming that Everton are continuing to show interest in Galatasaray defender Davinson Sanchez. The Colombian centre-back has been linked with a move to Goodison for several weeks, with this latest development showing how far a deal is from being agreed.

It had previously been reported that Everton had made a €18m (£15.2m) offer for Sanchez. However, this news from Sport Witness suggests that the Turkish champions are holding out for a fee in the region of €25m (£21.1m). Galatasaray are expecting Everton to respond to this counter-offer, with Italian giants Napoli also interested in a deal for the defender.

Sanchez will be a familiar name to much of the Goodison faithful, with the 28-year-old making 143 Premier League appearances during a six-year spell with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Colombian's exploits in north London saw him earn plenty of praise, with former boss Jose Mourinho hailing the defender's performance after a 4-0 victory over Burnley in 2021, telling the press:

"Davinson played a very good game, very dominant, fresh, didn't play the last match and he was very good."

Whether Sanchez arrives as a replacement for Branthwaite or simply a backup option, there is no doubt that a player of his experience and pedigree would be an excellent addition to Dyche's side.