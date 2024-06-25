After spending the last couple of windows hamstrung by financial sanctions, Everton can finally go into this summer able to open their chequebook and reward Sean Dyche for staving off relegation last season.

Everton enter transfer market

The latest rumours out of Goodison Park are linking Everton with a move for a number of young talents. Wilfred Gnonto is the latest name linked with a move to Merseyside with the Toffees reportedly readying an approach for the Italian winger. With Leeds remaining in the Championship for another season this summer could finally see Gnonto return to the Premier League with Everton and play alongside Jack Harrison once more.

Yankuba Minteh is another name touted with a move to Goodison Park with news last week reporting that Everton are in talks to sign the Newcastle United man. A fee in the region of £25m had been attached to the Gambian, but it looks as if a move won't be going through now.

The most recent development on the transfer front has seen a deal put in place for Marseille attacker Iliman Ndiaye to move to Everton. Whilst this story first broke just yesterday, the deal has progressed quickly with the ex-Sheffield United star receiving the "here we go" treatment from Fabrizio Romano this morning.

Following this news, the Toffees are now looking at bringing another highly-rated talent to Goodison Park.

Everton readying a move for Wilfred Ndidi

As first reported by Football Insider's Wayne Veysey, Everton are readying a move for Wilfred Ndidi when he officially becomes a free agent at the end of this month. The Nigerian's current deal with Leicester City expires on the 30th June and he has rejected a new contract with his current club.

This means that Ndidi will be free to join a new club on a free transfer this summer and the Toffees are looking to put themselves in pole position to secure the deal.

The 27-year-old made 36 appearances for Leicester last season as the Foxes lifted the Championship title and returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Over the course of the previous campaign, Ndidi ranked as one of the league's most impressive midfielders.

Wilfred Ndidi stats last 365 days Total per 90 Rank vs midfielders in comparable leagues Assists 0.21 87th percentile Progressive passes received 6.90 88th percentile Touches 4.57 96th percentile Clearances 1.52 79th percentile Aerials won 1.31 76th percentile

Over the course of his Leicester career, Ndidi has stood out as one of the Foxes' most consistent performers. Speaking on the Nigerian's quality, his former boss Brendan Rodgers waxed lyrical about the midfielder telling the press: "He's been a really important player in my time here," Rodgers said. "You can see the importance I give to him in the team and how he protects the others."

"I can't speak highly enough of him. He has been first-class."

With 192 Premier League appearances under his belt and still plenty left to give, there is no doubt that Ndidi could be an excellent addition to Dyche's squad especially since he won't cost Everton a penny.