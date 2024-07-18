As Amadou Onana's move to Aston Villa looks almost certain at this point, Everton have set their sights on a midfielder to take the Belgian's place in Sean Dyche's side next season.

Onana replacements are the Toffees' top priority

The big problem for the higher ups at Goodison Park is how they are going to go about replacing the departing Onana. Whilst the Belgian's reported £50million fee will go someway towards funding new signings in the middle of the park, there is still the matter of who Everton choose as the 22-year-old's successor.

Wilfred Ndidi long looked destined to be the future of Everton's midfield with the Nigerian failing to negotiate a new deal with former club Leicester City. Despite departing the King Power Stadium at the end of last month, a breakthrough in talks has seen the 26-year-old return to the club and commit his future to the Foxes.

With Ndidi out of the picture, one name that has recently done the rounds on Merseyside is Lesley Ugochukwu. A report in the French press has suggested that Everton are one of many potential suitors for the Chelsea midfielder who looks set to depart Stamford Bridge on loan this summer.

Joining the Chelsea youngster on the Toffees' list of targets is former Leeds United man Weston McKennie. The USA international currently plies his trade at Juventus, however is said to be free to leave the Serie A outfit this summer.

With Everton still on the lookout for the player to fill Onana's shoes at Goodison Park, the Toffees are now thought to have their eyes on another man with previous links to Elland Road.

Toffees target out of favour Man City star

As first reported by Football Insider's Wayne Veysey, Everton have registered their interest in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The outlet claims that the Premier League champions are keen to offload the 28-year-old this summer after struggling during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

The former England international first arrived in blue half of Manchester in a £42million move from boyhood club Leeds in the summer of 2022, signing a six-year-deal currently worth a reported £150,000 per week.

Whilst Phillips has only managed to make 31 appearances during his two years with Man City, the midfielder arrived at the club with high expectations after playing a key role in Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side - City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain spoke highly of Phillips upon his announcement.

“His reading of the game, alongside his passing ability, energy and drive make him a formidable talent and he is a player who has a fantastic will to win. We feel he will be a superb addition to our squad and that he will complement our game perfectly."

Whilst things did not work out for Phillips at Man City, there is no doubt that there is still time for the player to rediscover his previous form and Everton could be just the place for him to do it.