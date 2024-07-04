With the transfer window now in full swing, Everton are set to enter the race for a highly rated teenager with interest from another Premier League side.

Everton act fast in summer transfer window

After staving off relegation from the Premier League last season, the Toffees are in the market to bolster Sean Dyche's squad and ensure that next season sees them stay well clear of the drop zone.

One name floated as a potential target for the Toffees is Benfica's Florentino Luis. The Portuguese midfielder also has interest from Leicester City with the player's current club having already turned down a £25million bid from an unnamed English side.

Everton are also set to compete with a Premier League newcomers Southampton for Celtic's Matt O'Riley. The 23-year-old has been a long term target of the Saints, however a recent report has suggested that Everton are one of several Premier League clubs to have have held talks with the Scottish champions over the Dane.

Both of these midfield targets are seen as possible replacements for current Toffees' star Amadou Onana, who has been most recently linked with a move to Manchester United.

Whilst part of the recruitment team at Goodison Park eyes up established stars, it appears that some at the club are looking towards the next generation of talents with the Toffees competing for a European wonderkid.

Toffees set to compete for Irish teenage sensation

As first reported by TeamTalk, Everton are battling it out to sign Irish striker Mason Melia. The outlet claims that the Toffees are set to go toe-to-toe with fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion to secure the services of the teenage forward.

The 16-year-old is already playing senior football for St Patrick’s in the League of Ireland Premier Division, where Melia has three goals to his name in 23 appearances in the Irish top flight.

Melia made his debut for the Irish outfit aged just 15, becoming St Patrick’s youngest ever player and the third youngest in league history. Speaking after the teenager's debut, St Patrick’s former interim manager Jon Daly praised the striker: "He’s been exceptional for Sean (O’Connor's) team at U-19s.

“When you are thinking ‘I need a goal’, I saw him score numerous goals for the U-19s, I saw him score against Wexford in the Leinster Senior Cup. I know he can finish and I know his movement is good."

Whilst Melia is no stranger to senior football, it will be some time before we see him lacing up in the Premier League. Owing to new player registration rules post Brexit, the striker cannot move to the UK until he turns 18.

Despite this, Everton will still be able to agree a deal for Melia this summer with the club agreeing for the player to move to Merseyside as soon as he turns 18.