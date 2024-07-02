After the last couple of transfer windows were marred by financial sanctions, Everton finally look set to open their chequebook this summer and reward Sean Dyche for staving off relegation from the Premier League last season.

Everton eye moves for new talents

The latest news out of Goodison Park has linked Everton with a move for in-demand free agent Wilfred Ndidi. The Nigerian midfielder is set to leave Leicester City as a free agent after his contract expired at the end of last month. An announcement is also expected soon for Everton's £16.9million signing of former Sheffield United man Iliman Ndiaye.

Another midfielder on the Toffees' target list is former Liverpool man Arthur Melo. The Brazilian spent last season on loan at Fiorentina, however is now in line to leave parent club Juventus on a free transfer. The midfielder struggled with injury during his time at Anfield but could be an asset to Dyche's side if he can remain fit.

With a midfielder clearly high on the Toffees' list of priorities, Everton look set to soon submit a bid for a talented player with interest from a fellow Premier League club.

Toffees set to compete to sign Benfica midfielder

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Portuguese press are claiming that Everton are set to battle with Leicester City for Benfica's Florentino Luis. The report states that the Foxes are preparing an offer for the 24-year-old midfielder while Everton will submit a bid of their own in the coming weeks.

Luis has long been linked with a move to Goodison Park with Sport Witness stating that the Portuguese youth international was on the Toffees' target list as far back as January. A report from back in May also suggested that Everton would be interested in making a move for the player during the summer window.

This latest development has seen Everton now look set to launch a bid for Luis, however they will now have to compete with a fellow Premier League side to get the deal over the line. Luis has been one of the standout players in the Liga Portugal last season, making 30 appearances as Benfica finished second in the league.

Luis Liga Portugal stats 2023/24 Total per 90 Rank vs midfielders in comparable leagues Passes attempted 73.93 96th percentile Progressive passes 7.61 92nd percentile Tackles 4.23 99th percentile Interceptions 2.63 99th percentile Blocks 1.93 92nd percentile

The 24-year-old's time at Benfica has seen him earn praise from across Portguese football. Luis' former coach at Benfica Rui Vitória spoke highly of the midfielder telling the press: “Florentino Luis is an exceptional talent. He has the qualities that every coach would want in a midfielder: tenacity, intelligence, and technique.”

Whilst Everton's interest in Luis is now clear to see, the Toffees may have to fork out a hefty fee to secure the player's services. Sport Witness claim that Benfica have already turned down a £25million bid from an English side meaning that Everton will have to exceed this figure to bring their man to Goodison Park.