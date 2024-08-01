With the transfer window now in full swing, Everton have been told the fee they need to stump up to open negotiations for a top midfield target.

The Toffees target new midfielders this summer

The story that dominated the headlines on Merseyside throughout the early passages of the window surrounded the future of Amadou Onana. Much of the Goodison faithful felt like the Belgian's departure was inevitable this summer with the 22-year-old impressing over the course of the previous season.

The saga came to its conclusion a couple of weeks ago when the midfielder's move to fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa was confirmed. Joining the Villans for a reported £50 million fee, the Belgian's departure will leave a massive void at the heart of Sean Dyche's side.

As far as replacements for Onana are concerned, the Toffees have been linked with moves for a number of new midfielders in recent weeks. The name that has been most prominently associated with the vacancy in Everton's midfield is that of Arthur Melo. The Brazilian is currently plying his trade at Serie A side Juventus but may be free to leave Turin this summer.

Another player who has been doing the rounds on Merseyside is Kalvin Phillips. The former England international has struggled to cement himself in Manchester City's side and this summer could see the former Leeds man allowed to leave the Etihad. Whilst it is yet to be confirmed whether the Toffees have made an official bid for Phillips, it could be one to watch as the window enters its final stages.

With Everton clearly in the market for a new midfielder this summer, the Toffees are now said to be ready to fight a fellow top flight side for a highly-rated player.

Everton named as suitor for Colombia star

As reported by Sport Witness, the Brazilian press are claiming that Everton will need to open the bidding at £12.5 million for Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios. The outlet relays comments from journalist Bruno Andrade that "there are two English clubs at least above Richard Rios, Leicester and Everton", and they have now been told the minimun bid Palmeiras will listen to.

The report by Sport Witness states that Everton could step up their interest in Rios owing to Onana's departure from the club earlier this month. It is also stated that the Toffees interest in the aforementioned Melo has cooled off with the midfielder leaning towards staying at Juventus and attempting to impress new manager Thiago Motta.

Rios has just returned from Colombia's Copa America campaign which saw him feature heavily as his side made it all the way to the final. The 24-year-old appeared in all of his nation's fixtures and even managed to find the back of the net in Colombia's quarter-finals win over Panama.

With Manchester United previously told that they would need to pay a massive £76 million to sign Rios, Everton could get themselves a bargain if they match Palmeiras' valuation of the player this summer.