Football FanCast is excited to share the addition of renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano to our partners GIVEMESPORT and the Valnet network. This move highlights Valnet and GIVEMESPORT's commitment to providing the best and most comprehensive coverage of all the latest football news from around the globe.

Fabrizio is one of the most respected and reliable sources for transfer news, having started his career with Sky Italy, worked with publications like The Guardian and amassed over 2 million subscribers on his personal YouTube channel. His catchphrase "Here We Go" is now synonymous with transfer news obsessives everywhere and has helped grow his social media following to over 55 million across Instagram and X.

This signing builds on the news earlier this year that renowned journalists Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert have joined the team, aligning with GIVEMESPORT’s commitment to delivering readers a high-quality and authentic experience.

Romano delighted to join GIVEMESPORT editorial team

"I'm very happy to join the GIVEMESPORT team, to develop details of the stories and bring people even more behind the scenes of transfers and updates on the football world," Fabrizio said.

Valnet’s Sports Portfolio Manager, Ryan Owen, added:

“We are excited to have Fabrizio join GIVEMESPORT. His addition to the team will help cement GIVEMESPORT as the most authoritative and recognisable brand in football.”

Romano’s first exclusive contributions will appear on GIVEMESPORT throughout the January transfer window, offering readers all the best insight and latest transfer developments on their favourite clubs and players.

Football FanCast, together with GIVEMESPORT, will continue to elevate Valnet’s football coverage with breaking news, exclusives and thoughtful analysis from respected journalists.

