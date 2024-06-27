After an exceptional Championship campaign saw them clinch promotion to the Premier League, Ipswich Town look set to bring in a host of quality players to bolster Kieran McKenna's side.

Tractor Boys target top flight talent

The latest rumours out of Portman Road have linked Ipswich with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth. The England youth keeper spent last season on loan with Swansea City, and now looks set to become McKenna's number one in the Premier League.

Joining Rushworth on McKenna's shopping list is free agent Ben Johnson. Ipswich have reportedly entered advanced talks with the representatives of the 24-year-old, who was most recently on the books at West Ham. The full back brings with him bags of top flight experience from his time with the Hammers.

A central defender is aslo high on the Tractor Boys' list of priorities with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jacob Greaves the two names most commonly assocaited with a move to Portman Road. The latter has long been regarded as Ipswich's top target, however Fabrizio Romano has now dropped some new information on the club's quest to sign one of his Hull City teammates.

As reported by The East Anglian Daily Times, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dropped some new information in Ipswich's pursuit of Hull City's Jaden Philogene. Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano provided an update on the transfer, telling listeners: "There is interest from several Premier League clubs - let me mention especially West Ham and Ipswich Town.

"These two clubs have already reached out to the player's side to understand the conditions of the deal. Let's see what's going to happen in terms of negotiations, but for sure, he's going to be one to watch in the next weeks."

Philogene joined the Tigers in a £5 million move from Aston Villa last summer. Since touching down in East Yorkshire the winger has been electric, contributing 12 goals and 6 assists as Hull finished seventh in Championship last season.

Whilst the 22-year-old had been setting the MKM Stadium alight for much of the season, Philogene caught the attention of the wider footballing world with a fantastic rabona goal during Hull's 2-1 victory over Rotherham back in February. Speaking on the effort, former boss Liam Rosenior waxed lyrical about the goal.

"Ridiculous. His ability is something we missed for a long time. He’s only going to get better with the more games he plays. It’s not just his goal or his showreel moments, it’s his energy levels he gives the team – he works so hard.

“He’s got real belief he can be a top player but the reason he can be a top player is because he works so hard on his game. Jaden’s was one of many really good performances.”

Whilst the Tractor Boys are taking steps towards making Philogene an Ipswich player there may be a couple of hurdles in their pursuit. Firstly is the £25 million fee that Hull owner Acun Ilicali wants for the player and the second is the reported interest from Spanish giants Barcelona.